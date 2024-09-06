Port of San Luis CBP Officers Bust Fentanyl and Meth Smuggling Attempts

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis stopped two separate hard-narcotic smuggling attempts in just over a 24-hour period.

The first incident occurred on Monday September 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 16-year-old female pedestrian applying for entry from Mexico at the San Luis I Port of Entry. The teenager, a United States citizen, was referred for further examination after CBP officers determined she had been reported as a missing juvenile.

Narcotics strapped to the torso.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers discovered that the teenager had a package taped to her abdomen. The package contained approximately 3.6 pounds of blue fentanyl pills which was approximately 16,200 pills.

The second seizure occurred on Tuesday, September 3, at approximately 9:15 p.m., as CBP officers encountered a 32-year-old female driving a Kia sedan, accompanied by her two minor children, ages eleven (11) and nine (9). Officers referred the travelers, all United States citizen, for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the sedan revealing anomalies inside all four tires of the vehicle. A canine unit also responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers extracted eight packages concealed within the tires. Four of the packages contained nearly 54,000 blue fentanyl pills and the other four packages contained approximately nine (9) pounds of methamphetamine.

Narcotics hidden in vehicle tires.

The total estimated street value of all the narcotics seized was $194,400.

“Both of these seizures highlight how drug trafficking organizations exploit children as part of their business, stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “Our CBP officers remain vigilant on America’s front line and dedicated to keeping these deadly drugs out of our communities.”

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The teenager was turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the woman was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CBP's Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation's food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.