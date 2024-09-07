LittleOak launches all-natural, fresh goat milk Toddler Drink sachets in the US

LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Toddler Drink Sachets

The world's first 100% palm oil free Toddler Drink is now available in a new, single-serve sachet format.

We specifically designed our From Fresh range of sachets to meet the needs of modern parents. Parents can simply add the sachet contents to a bottle or sippy cup of water, shake and feed.” — Elke Pascoe, Founder and CEO of The LittleOak Company

NEW ZEALAND, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LittleOak Company announced that their all-natural and all-New Zealand Natural Goat Milk Toddler Drink Sachets will be available in key retailers and online from today. LittleOak’s single-serve sachets provide parents with the most wholesome, natural nutrition in a format specifically developed for the fast-paced demands of family life.

Conveniently packaged in just the right portion sizes, the sachets meet modern parenting’s demand for both nutritional excellence and convenience.

“Life can be incredibly busy for parents and carers and, as a mom of three, I understand the importance of convenient feeding options. No matter where our LittleOak moms and dads are, or what's on their to-do lists, our sachets ensure that wholesome, natural nutrition is always achievable,” said Elke Pascoe, LittleOak Founder and CEO.

“We specifically designed our From Fresh range of sachets to meet the needs of modern parents. Gone are the days of scooping out the milk powder and adding it to a plastic bag or separate container. Parents can simply add the sachet contents to a bottle or sippy cup of water, shake and feed. They are a perfect addition to your diaper bag, daycare bag or even the pram.”

Just like their 28oz tins, LittleOak’s From Fresh sachets are made in New Zealand from fresh whole goat milk, using their award-winning From Fresh processing approach. The world’s first Toddler Drink to be certified 100% Palm Oil Free by the POFCAP, LittleOak is made with the natural goodness and lower lactose levels of goat milk, providing a welcome option for American families seeking an all-natural alternative to traditional toddler drinks. Having launched US packing and shipping operations earlier this year, LittleOak is razor-focused on the US market, continuously working to expand access to their New Zealand made products to more American parents.

LittleOak’s Toddler Drink is specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of a growing toddler, helping to bridge the nutritional gaps prevalent in picky eaters. “At this critical time of growth and development, our Toddler Drink can provide some of the crucial nutrients - in particular, iron and magnesium - that many toddlers don’t get as a result of picky eating,” explained Ms. Pascoe.

Rich in vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, iron and taurine, goat milk naturally contains the A2 protein, along with naturally occurring prebiotics and lower levels of lactose. This results in less allergies and digestive stress so toddlers can grow big and strong, just as nature intended.

“At LittleOak, we believe that less is more. From the very beginning, we were very clear on our commitment to uncompromisingly reject chemical processing, adopt a less-is-more processing approach, and avoid unnecessary synthetic ingredients to ensure every parent and their child had a natural alternative to the chemical cocktails found in traditional toddler drinks,” said Ms. Pascoe.

LittleOak is available in the US in Stage 3 (1-4 years) and can be purchased from www.thelittleoakcompany.com, Fresh Thyme and Thrive Market.

