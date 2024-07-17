World first 100% palm oil free Toddler Drink launches in Thrive Market

LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Toddler Drink

LittleOak premium toddler nutrition available to more American families, fills key gap in US market

NEW ZEALAND, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Zealand baby formula and toddler milk producer LittleOak is rolling out their multi award-winning Toddler Drink in America with a new major partnership with leading US e-retailer, Thrive Market.

Answering American parents’ demand for healthier, more natural toddler nutrition, LittleOak’s New Zealand-made Toddler Drink fills a critical gap in the US market, providing American families with significantly better and more natural toddler nutrition.

Carefully crafted in New Zealand, LittleOak is the world’s first infant and toddler formula to be certified 100 percent palm oil free by the internationally recognised Palm Oil Free Certification Accreditation Programme (POFCAP).

In addition, LittleOak uses a ‘From Fresh’ processing approach which halves the heating process to preserve all the natural goodness of goat milk. The range is free of canola oil, soy, and GMOs.

Since launching packing and shipping operations in California earlier this year, LittleOak has maintained a sharp focus on the US market, further expanding their commitment to deliver the highest quality nutrition to children in America.

“From the outset, we made a conscious decision to partner with iconic brands who align with our mission. This partnership with Thrive Market not only embodies our shared commitment to nurture families with the highest quality nutrition, but also addresses the critical need for enhanced access and convenience for parents of young children,” said Elke Pascoe, LittleOak Founder and CEO.

“As a mom of three, I know that for many families convenience is key - particularly when a local grocery store isn't readily accessible. Online shopping becomes indispensable in such situations, and we are delighted to be extending our support to our community even further through Thrive Market,” said Ms. Pascoe.

On a mission to provide children with the most natural nutrition, free from synthetic ingredients and palm oil, LittleOak is redefining a category that has seen little innovation for several decades.

“On average, the leading infant and toddler formulas in the U.S. use up to 46 different synthetic ingredients to deliver the nutrition that children need - many of which are highly processed junk. While we’ve seen some improvement in some formulas over the last while, too many of them are still not as good as a baby or toddler deserves. And as a mom, that just wasn’t acceptable to me,” said Ms. Pascoe.

While most brands follow a common process of heating and treating the milk several times to make formula and toddler drinks, LittleOak uses a world-first, award-winning ‘From Fresh’ process and heats their milk only once. “By halving the heating process, we preserve all the essential vitamins of goat milk, meaning we use up to 25% less synthetically derived ingredients than other brands. You can think of us as the ‘cold-pressed juice’ of formula and toddler drinks.” said Ms. Pascoe.

LittleOak is available in the US in Stage 3 (1-4 years) and can be purchased from www.thelittleoakcompany.com and Thrive Market.

About The LittleOak Company

The LittleOak Company makes an all-natural range of baby formulas and toddler drinks made from goat milk. They exist for one reason: to be the true home of the world’s best and most natural nutrition for infants and toddlers. The LittleOak Company makes products that care equally for little ones and the world they will grow into, which is why they are so proud to be the first formula in the world to be certified palm oil free.