I-17 overnight closures scheduled Sept. 9-12 in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAFF – Interstate 17 will be closed at J.W. Powell Boulevard in Flagstaff during nighttime hours Monday through Thursday nights (Sept. 9-12) for an ongoing bridge replacement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at the J.W. Powell interchange (Exit 337) near Pulliam Airport while the following closures are in place:

North- and southbound I-17 closed at J.W. Powell Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Sept. 9-12).

Only right turns will be allowed at the interchange during the overnight closures.

Drivers should allow extra travel time while the overnight I-17 closures are in place for the $8.2 million project that is adding a new bridge to carry J.W. Powell Boulevard over the highway.

The interchange improvement project is scheduled for completion by late this year. Drivers should slow down and stay alert for highway workers and equipment in all work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.