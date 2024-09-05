9th Circuit sides with X, blocks California law on content moderation

A 2022 California law requiring major social media companies to disclose their policies on posting and removing content such as hate speech, harassment and disinformation was blocked Wednesday by a federal appeals court, which said it appears to violate freedom of expression.

