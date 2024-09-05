FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of the State of Maryland

PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise for communities around the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. The exercise will occur during the week of September 10, 2024, to assess the ability of the State of Maryland to respond to an emergency at the nuclear facility.

“These drills are held every other year to evaluate government’s ability to protect public health and safety,” said MaryAnn Tierney, Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 3. “We will assess state and local government emergency response capabilities within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone within the State of Maryland.”

Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for use in licensing decisions. The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise.

FEMA will present preliminary findings of the exercise during a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. on September 12, 2024. The meeting will be conducted in person at the Crown Plaza Hotel, 173 Jennifer Road, Annapolis, MD. Planned speakers include representatives from FEMA and the NRC.