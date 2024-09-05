Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,492 in the last 365 days.

FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of the State of Maryland

PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise for communities around the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. The exercise will occur during the week of September 10, 2024, to assess the ability of the State of Maryland to respond to an emergency at the nuclear facility. 

“These drills are held every other year to evaluate government’s ability to protect public health and safety,” said MaryAnn Tierney, Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 3. “We will assess state and local government emergency response capabilities within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone within the State of Maryland.”

Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for use in licensing decisions.  The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise. 

FEMA will present preliminary findings of the exercise during a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. on September 12, 2024.  The meeting will be conducted in person at the Crown Plaza Hotel, 173 Jennifer Road, Annapolis, MD.  Planned speakers include representatives from FEMA and the NRC. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of the State of Maryland

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more