Natural Wellness with Nurse April Wins Startup St. Bernard Economic Development (SBEDF) Award

We want to be a wellness hub for St. Bernard Parish. Our demographics are changing - we are seeing an influx of young, educated families interested in integrating Western and alternative medicine.” — April Pilet, RN, BSN

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) is thrilled to announce that Natural Wellness with Nurse April won the grand prize in the 10th annual Startup St. Bernard pitch competition. The event, held on August 22 at Nunez Community College in Chalmette, saw an impressive turnout, with a packed house enjoying an afternoon of exciting pitches and vibrant community engagement."Startup St. Bernard is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit thriving in our community. Over the past decade, this program has not only provided a platform for innovative businesses to launch and grow but has also created a lasting impact on St. Bernard Parish by fostering economic development and strengthening our local economy,” said Meaghan McCormack, Chief Executive Officer of SBEDF. "Congratulations to Natural Wellness with Nurse April and all our finalists for their exceptional work."Natural Wellness with Nurse April won a prize package valued at over $100,000. The package includes a mix of cash and in-kind services designed to support and accelerate the growth of this promising startup. The other finalists, BodyFlow Hydration and Grow GreenFingers, also received $5,000 each for their outstanding presentations and innovative business concepts.Nurse April Pilet, a certified natural healthcare consultant, owns Natural Wellness with Nurse April. Her business in Arabi, LA, specializes in colon hydrotherapy, wellness consultations, hair follicle analysis testing, and other natural health services. The goal is to boost overall health through personalized natural wellness solutions and promote a holistic approach to well-being. Nurse April also offers educational workshops and resources to empower clients with knowledge about natural health practices. She plans to expand the selection of services, use the prize money to train and hire staff, and renovate the existing space to accommodate a substantial increase in clients.Pilet explained that she plans to use the prize money to expand her business, including service and retail offerings. She will also hire an additional hydrotherapist and support staff and add other functional medicine services. Citing Louisiana's poor health statistics about colorectal cancer rates and quality of life, Natural Wellness with Nurse April aims to make gut health less taboo and teach people more natural approaches to their health. "We want to be a wellness hub for St. Bernard Parish. Our demographics are changing - we are seeing an influx of young, educated families interested in integrating Western and alternative medicine", Pilet said.The finalists were selected by an independent scoring committee from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. The grand prize winner was chosen by a panel of expert judges, including Allen Square, Founder and CEO of Square Button Group; Desiree Young, Founder and CEO of Venture Walk Business Partners; Emily Egan, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Tulane Lepage Center; Jon Atkinson, CEO of Idea Village; and Kris Khalil, Executive Director and BioFund Managing Director of New Orleans BioInnovation Center. The event was attended by Randi Rousseau, a news anchor at WGNO television and a proud Louisiana native, who kept the energy high and engaged the audience throughout the competition.SBEDF extends its deepest gratitude to all who participated, attended, and contributed to making the 10th annual Startup St. Bernard an unforgettable event. The event's success would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Associated Terminals, Biz New Orleans, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Capital One, Cox Communications, Design Hart Studio, Foster Design Co, Frederick J. Sigur Investment Company, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co., Hancock Whitney, Jones Walker, Leadership St. Bernard, Nunez Community College Foundation, Ochsner | St. Bernard Parish Hospital, Ochsner Ventures, OUTFRONT Media, PBF Chalmette Refining, Richie Lewis, SSE Steel Fabrication, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, St. Bernard Parish Government, St. Bernard Tourist Commission, St. Bernard Port, Harbor & Terminal District, Turn Services, and Valero Meraux Refinery.About Natural Wellness with Nurse AprilApril Pilet, RN, BSN, has over 22 years of experience as a Nurse, of which 13 years in Health & Wellness. She offers Wellness Consultations, Cancer Consultations, Hair Analysis Testing, Colonics, Coffee Enema Colonics & Bio-Electrical Lymphatic Drainage. She is a Certified Colon Hydrotherapist, a Certified Natural Healthcare Consultant, and a Certified Dietary Supplement Specialist with Designs for Health Supplements. Natural Wellness with Nurse April offers over 25 products, including Health Supplements, CellCore, and Creekside Naturals Supplements to support natural wellness.About the St. Bernard Economic Development FoundationSt. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) is the official economic development organization and public-private partnership of St. Bernard Parish formed to create and retain jobs, build prosperity, and improve quality of life. To learn more about SBEDF and how the organization works to foster business attraction, retention and expansion, neighborhood revitalization, small business assistance, and talent and workforce development in St. Bernard Parish, sbedf.org.

