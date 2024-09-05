ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 6-9) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along some sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Sept. 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Weekend restrictions include closures of northbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix and westbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Northbound I-17 closed at Jomax Road and narrowed to one lane between Jomax Road and Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 9) for pavement improvements. Jomax Road closed in both directions at I-17. Primary Detour : Northbound I-17 traffic will use the off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road. Allow extra travel time. Detour Recommendation : Use the primary detour rather than local roads, which aren’t designed for heavy traffic.

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 9) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads plus the westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed (ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday). Westbound US 60 narrowed to three lanes between Mill Avenue and I-10. Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area. Another alternate route is westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Note : 32nd Street closed in both directions between Wood and Elwood streets near I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 9). Detours will be in place. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com .

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Williams Field Road and Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 9) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Higley Road closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including southbound Higley Road to westbound Germann Road or westbound Williams Field Road to southbound Gilbert Road.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes (right lanes closed) between Dobson and Gilbert roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 9) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps between Dobson and Gilbert roads closed. Allow extra travel time. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the work zone while ramps are closed and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as alternate routes.

Southbound State Route 51 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 and westbound I-10 closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 8) for bridge maintenance. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the ramp closure and using local streets to connect with eastbound Loop 202 or westbound I-10. Southbound SR 51 drivers also can detour to eastbound I-10 and exit at Washington/Jefferson streets before making left turns at the interchange to connect with eastbound Loop 202 or westbound I-10.