Government Extends Funding For Regina Street Team Outreach Program

September 5, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $205,000 to the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District's Regina Street Team to extend the services they provide in the community beyond the City's downtown centre and core neighbourhoods.

"As part of the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, we are expanding critical street outreach services in communities across the province," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "The Regina Street Team has been an important resource for people in our community who are experiencing homelessness, connecting them to the services and supports they need to build a better quality of life and fostering a sense of community safety and wellbeing."

Street outreach services serve as a first point of contact for unhoused individuals and provide connections to community services such as shelter, supportive housing, detox, recovery, stabilization and other health and mental health programs and services.

"Just a few months ago, we celebrated the launch of the Regina Street Team, and it's encouraging to see additional commitment to their work," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. "I am very grateful to the provincial government for its continued investment in our community. This partnership is helping improve access to services and will make a difference in the wellbeing of our residents and our city."

The Regina Street Team works with citizens, community organizations and businesses in non-emergent situations to support coordinated access to programs and services, enhance homelessness system navigation and improve community safety and wellbeing.

"Since its inception, the Regina Street Team has been building relationships and providing support to our community members in need," Regina Downtown Business Improvement District Executive Director Judith Veresuk said. "The Government of Saskatchewan's funding will allow Regina Street Team to continue to provide this much needed service in the community."

The Provincial Approach to Homelessness announced in October 2023, includes $40.2 million in new funding over two years for supportive housing spaces, permanent emergency and complex needs shelter spaces and community safety and outreach responses. The 2024-25 Provincial Budget invests an additional $16.7 million to enhance services to individuals experiencing homelessness, along with a $690,000 expansion to the Income Assistance Mobile Outreach Services initiative that places Ministry of Social Services workers within community-based organizations to better support clients with complex needs.

