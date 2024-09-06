Dallas Arboretum Welcomes Texas Town Reimagined at Fall Festival

Autumn at the Arboretum Texas Town is this year's 2024 theme. Autumn at the Arboretum Texas Town features 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. Autumn at the Arboretum features changing color at Red Maple Rill.

Autumn at the Arboretum presented by Reliant to feature 100,000 Pumpkins, Gourds and Squash

We’re thrilled to welcome back the historic Texas Town theme, reimagined for an even more immersive Autumn at the Arboretum experience.” — Sabina Carr, Dallas Arboretum President and CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden announces the return of its iconic fall festival, Autumn at the Arboretum : Texas Town, presented by Reliant , with a nod to the state’s earliest settlers and their history. From September 21 to November 3, 2024, guests will be immersed in Texas history as the Lakeside Exhibit Area transforms into a celebration of pioneer life, set amidst 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash throughout the garden.“We’re thrilled to welcome back the historic Texas Town theme, reimagined for an even more immersive Autumn at the Arboretum experience,” said Sabina Carr, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO. “With an abundance of colorful pumpkins and historical charm, we invite everyone to celebrate the beauty of fall and a unique journey into Texas' rich history.”The 19th annual festival returns reimagined and more impressive than ever. Guests can explore six pumpkin houses, each representing a unique aspect of Texas pioneer life. From the rustic charm of a log cabin to the bustling energy of a local saloon, the exhibit offers a glimpse into the lives of early Texans. Guests can also explore a pioneer farmstead, a quaint general store, a simple sod house and a one-room schoolhouse. Each home in Texas Town has detailed historical markers, providing insights into daily life, and the historical importance of pioneer-era structures across Texas.Complementing the Texas Town exhibit, Autumn at the Arboretum also features the breathtaking colors of fall with 150,000 autumnal flowers—including marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas and more—accented by the vibrant hues of pumpkins, gourds and squash.Andrea Russell, senior vice president, consumer marketing, added, “At Reliant, we are proud longtime supporters of Autumn at the Arboretum and believe Texas Town will offer guests an unforgettable experience that celebrates the spirit and heritage of our great state. There is no better place to celebrate the season of pumpkin spice and cooler weather than the Dallas Arboretum.”The Dallas Arboretum extends its thanks to presenting sponsor Reliant, as well as Oncor, CC Young Senior Living, Bank of Texas, Park Place Dealerships, Doyle & Associates, St. John’s Episcopal School, West Monroe, The Dallas Morning News and WFAA, Channel 8. The Arboretum is also supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.For more information and tickets, visit www.dallasarboretum.org * * *Explore the Lineup of Events at Autumn at the Arboretum: Texas TownAutumn at the Arboretum is more than a stunning display of pumpkins and fall colors. Below are some of the featured events worth planning a visit.Cool Thursdays Concert SeriesEvery Thursday from September 5 through October 31This fall, the Cool Thursdays Concert Series, presented by HilltopSecurities, offers a perfect blend of music and nature. Guests can enjoy live performances from bands across the country, set against a stunning sunset over White Rock Lake.Pumpkins and Pints NightsSeptember 25 & 27, October 6, 15, 20, 25 | 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.Experience Autumn at the Arboretum at night! As the sun sets, we're opening the gates and inviting you to enjoy the Pumpkin Village, sponsored by Oncor. Savor local craft beers and wine, available for purchase from Gil’s Elegant Catering. Picnics are also welcome.Fall Vendor Market & Craft FairOctober 12 & 13 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Shop with more than two dozen local vendors highlighting their fall treats and artisan gifts.Goblins in the GardenOctober 23, 28 & 29 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.Explore not-so-spooky stations throughout the garden, filled with treats and yummy goodies. For a safe experience, please wear costumes without any weapon-like accessories. This members-only evening is perfect for children ages 3-9 and is $15 per person.Halloween Spooktacular NightsOctober 25-26 | 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.Dress in your cutest costumes and join a one-of-a-kind Halloween festival in the Children’s Adventure Garden! Enjoy food, drinks, and a whimsical stilt walker as you explore 8 acres filled with candy stops, glow activities, spooky booths, and much more.

