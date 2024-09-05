Governor honors the life and legacy of Flamenco icon María Benítez

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today issued the following statement on the passing of María Benítez, a legendary flamenco dancer and cultural ambassador for New Mexico:

“María Benítez was incredibly important to New Mexico’s cultural landscape. Like so many New Mexicans, I grew up with her influence. My parents were eager to expose me to the arts, and María’s incredible talent and passion for flamenco in Santa Fe were unforgettable. I remember going to El Nido for dinner every weekend just to see her perform. She played a significant role in shaping New Mexico’s vibrant arts community, and today we see the impact through institutions like the New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe, which continues to foster our commitment to the arts, dance, and flamenco,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

“María was also instrumental in gaining a warm reception from legislators and expanding Hispanic cultural programs, including the establishment of folkloric dance at the Hispanic Cultural Center. Her legacy is immense, and while her passing is a great loss, I’m proud to have had the chance to speak with her and know her, even if just a little. She was truly remarkable, leaving an indelible mark on me personally and on our state. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.”

Benítez’s influence extended globally, with performances in more than 1,500 venues worldwide over her three-decade-long career, and her impact continues through her students and the vibrant flamenco community in New Mexico.