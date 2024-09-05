Navy to Commission Future Amphibious Transport Dock Richard M. McCool, Jr.

The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, will deliver the principal address at the commissioning ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by the Honorable Matt Gaetz, U.S. Representative, Florida’s 1st District; Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations; General Christopher Mahoney, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps; and Ms. Kari Wilkinson, Executive Vice President, HII, and President, Ingalls Shipbuilding. The ship's sponsors are the granddaughters of its namesake, Shana McCool and Kate Oja.

Richard M. McCool, Jr. will be the 13th San Antonio-class ship commissioned in the United States Navy, and the first U.S. Navy ship to bear this namesake.

“Captain McCool’s leadership in the face of grave danger and his acts of heroism to save the crew and the ship our nation entrusted to him are indeed an example for all throughout,” said Secretary Del Toro. “I am proud that the Department of the Navy is pursuing the award of the Amphibious Multi-Ship Procurement Contract for a total of three San Antonio Class amphibious ships—just like USS Richard M. McCool Jr.—along with an America Class amphibious assault ship. I am proud to see these Sailors and Marines bring this incredible warship to life in service to our nation, much like this ship’s courageous namesake.”

The Navy named LPD 29 to honor U.S. Navy Capt. Richard M. McCool, Jr., Ret., who received the Medal of Honor in 1945 for his heroism. Kamikaze aircraft attacked his ship during the Battle of Okinawa. Despite suffering from shrapnel wounds and painful burns, he led efforts to battle a blazing fire on his ship and rescue injured sailors.

The Navy designs San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships to embark, transport, and land elements of a landing force for various expeditionary warfare missions. These ships provide the Navy and Marine Corps with modern, sea-based platforms that are networked, survivable, and built to operate in the 21st century, with capabilities including the MV-22 Osprey, the upgraded Amphibious Assault Vehicle, and future means for delivering Marines ashore.

You can live-stream the ceremony at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/34486. The link will become active approximately ten minutes prior to the event at 10:50 a.m. CDT.

Direct media inquiries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. Visit https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2222713/amphibious-transport-dock-lpd/ for more information on the Amphibious Transport Dock ship.