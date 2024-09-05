Demi Tebow's 'A Crown That Lasts' leads the Fall Lineup for WMAL's 'The All-American Book Club'

WMAL.com "The All-American Book Club" WMAL.com Demi-Leigh Tebow's new book "A Crown That Lasts" will lead the September Fall lineup for WMAL’s The All-American Book Club.

Demi-Leigh Tebow's new book "A Crown That Lasts" will lead the September Fall lineup for WMAL’s The All-American Book Club.

The September fall book features at The All-American Book Club is thrilled to bring guests devoted to God, Family, and Country, the faithful voices who advocate in the public square.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demi-Leigh Tebow's new book "A Crown That Lasts" will lead the September Fall lineup for WMAL’s The All-American Book Club . Tebow, former Miss Universe, and Miss South Africa, confesses the danger of tying our identities to our accomplishments. Her book talks about discovering the truth of who you were created to be and how to use your platform, no matter how big or small, for eternal impact."On this earth, a crown is what separates victors from the rest of the competitors, but the goal of creating a life worth living is not to gain a trophy, get a prize, or keep the crown. Our lives are not meant to be about being number one or making our own names known. While walking you through the journey of her evolving confidence—from basing her identity on temporary labels and her own efforts, to discovering the rock-solid security of anchoring her dreams in her Maker—Demi weaves her story together with the insights she's learned along the way."The September Fall book features at The All-American Book Club is thrilled to bring guests that are devoted to God, Family, and Country; the faithful voices who advocate in the public square exhibiting the power of family values make an impact, said Eden Gordon Hill , host of The All-American Book Club. Demi's book is a powerful feature leading the many great American authors for the September lineup; this show shares the importance of community and encourages conversations around the kitchen table. We’re enriching lives with the values that make America great.Join us for The All-American Book Club on WMAL 105.9FM, download the weekly podcast, and follow us on the new YouTube Channel.The WMAL and podcast listeners will also hear from a variety of other best-selling authors, including the September Fall 2024 Featured Guests:"A Crown That Lasts" by Demi-Leigh TebowA Crown that Lasts will show you how to:Relate to the discomfort, confusion, and doubt that arises when you base your confidence on external things,Discover God-confidence when your plans take unexpected detours,Know what do when planted in unknown territory,Use your story to grow an eternal impact, and Stay grounded in the truth of who you are in Christ.The purpose of our lives is to love and serve God and others. Demi shows how you can be encouraged to focus not just on your aspirations, but on your greater purpose and leave behind a footprint of significance, not just success."Be Happy and Free" by Isik AblaMany people go through life with a broken heart. Their present relationships suffer because of their past hurts. Healing from past hurts and deep soul wounds is possible if you follow the pathway in this book.In 1996, she fled to America from her violent Muslim husband after he tried to kill her. After years of struggling to start her career all over again in a foreign country and failing in many areas of her personal life, Işık fell into a deep depression. She became suicidal. On the day she was planning to end her life, she had a personal encounter with God. That day, she surrendered her life to Jesus, and she received the supernatural healing and redemption of Jesus Christ.From that moment on, her life remarkably changed for the better. After receiving the Lord’s call to full-time ministry, she attended Ambassador’s Commission School of Ministry. Soon after her graduation, she became an ordained minister. She studied Biblical studies. Following she attended Yale and Harvard Universities for leadership training. Today, Işık’s programs are broadcast in over 200 countries on six continents in multiple languages available to more than 700 million people."Follow The Science" by Sharyl AttkissonFrom Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist and New York Times bestselling author Sharyl Attkisson, comes a stunning exposé of the corruption that has ruled the pharmaceutical industry and news media for decades in "FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails.""FOLLOW THE SCIENCE" recounts, in exacting detail, how far the pharmaceutical industry and its supporters in medicine, media, and government will go to protect their profits. Attkisson provides shocking examples that reveal the disturbing callousness our government, public health officials, and top researchers are capable of when it comes to the most vulnerable among us. And she explains, in a graphic sense, how some of the most trusted within our society are willing to commit life-threatening ethics violations. When caught, they circle the wagons and marshal forces to defend their bad acts, and take steps to cruelly silence the injured and smear those who would expose them."Let's Roll," by Lisa Beamer with Ken Abraham (Special Feature to WMAL.com on Saturday, September 14)Lisa Beamer was thrust into the national spotlight after her husband, Todd, led a counterattack against terrorists on United Flight 93. He―and all the other passenger heroes―lost their lives in a Pennsylvania field. Todd’s last known words, “Let’s roll!” have become a rallying cry for the entire American nation. Let’s Roll! is a message of character, courage, and undeniable faith in the face of horrifying tragedy, and encourages anyone who reads it to live real life right now . . . and to have confidence and hope for the future."A Case for the Winemaker" by Candace HavensBestselling author Candace Havens has published more than 25 books. Her novels have received nominations for the RITA’s, Holt Medallion, Write Touch Reader Awards and National Reader’s Choice Awards. Her book "A Case for the Winemaker" premieres on Great American Pure Flix on Prime Video, Apple and other streaming platforms this October."Reagan" Movie Actress Jennifer O'NeillJennifer O’Neill is an internationally acclaimed model, actress, film and television star, spokesperson, producer, author, fundraiser, proud mother of three, and grandmother of four. By any definition, Jennifer O’Neill is one of a kind. With thirty-five-plus feature films, numerous television movies, and series to her credit, Jennifer is the first to tell you she is truly blessed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.