Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of September 9, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of September 9, 2024, include:
- H.R. 510, Chinese Currency Accountability Act, as amended
- H.R. 554, Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act, as amended
- H.R. 820, Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act, as amended
- H.R. 1103, HKETO Certification Act, as amended
- H.R. 1157, Countering the PRC Malign Influence Fund Authorization Act
- H.R. 1513, FUTURE Networks Act
- H.R. 2864, Countering CCP Drones Act, as amended
- H.R. 3169, Identifying Adversarial Threats at our Ports Act, as amended
- H.R. 4741, Securing Global Telecommunications Act
- H.R. 5245, Science and Technology Agreement Enhanced Congressional Notification Act, as amended
- H.R. 5613, Sanctions Lists Harmonization Act, as amended
- H.R. 6513, COCOA Act of 2023
- H.R. 6606, To amend the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 relating to the statement of policy
- H.R. 6614, Maintaining American Superiority by Improving Export Control Transparency Act, as amended
- H.R. 7089, Global Anti-Human Trafficking Enhancement Act, as amended
- H.R. 7151, Export Control Enforcement and Enhancement Act, as amended
- H.R. 7159, Pacific Partnership Act, as amended
- H.R. 7404, Subterranean Border Defense Act
- H.R. 7589, Removing Our Unsecure Technologies to Ensure Reliability and Security (ROUTERS) Act
- H.R. 7592, To direct the Librarian of Congress to promote the more cost-effective, efficient, and expanded availability of the Annotated Constitution and pocket-part supplements by replacing the hardbound versions with digital versions
- H.R. 7593, Modernizing the Congressional Research Service’s Access to Data Act
- H.R. 7686, To amend the Research and Development, Competition, and Innovation Act to clarify the definition of foreign country for purposes of malign foreign talent recruitment restriction, and for other purposes, as amended
- H.R. 7701, No Russian Tunnel to Crimea Act
- H.R. 8152, Remote Access Security Act, as amended
- H.R. 8314, No Foreign Election Interference Act, as amended
- H.R. 8333, BIOSECURE Act, as amended
- H.R. 8361, Economic Espionage Prevention Act, as amended
- H.R. 8631, Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act, as amended
- H.R. 8663, DETECT Fentanyl and Xylazine Act of 2024
- H. Res. 1056, Recognizing the importance of trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and South Korea
- S. 1608, Starr-Camargo Bridge Expansion Act
