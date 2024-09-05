Governor Carney Signs Package of Legislation to Combat Effects of Climate Change

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney joined Senator Stephanie Hansen, other members of the General Assembly and advocates on Thursday, September 5, to sign a package of bills that further Delaware’s efforts to protect the environment and support clean energy.

Legislation included Senate Bill 265, House Bill 9, House Substitute 2 for House Bill 13, Senate Bill 237 and House Bill 402. The bills were signed at the DuPont Environmental Education Center in Wilmington.

“Delaware is the lowest lying state in the country, and we have seen climate change affecting our communities. I’m proud of the work that we have done to mitigate those impacts, reduce greenhouse gases, and find cleaner ways to generate energy. We know that the work must continue,” said Governor John Carney. “Senate Bill 265 gives us options to move forward on purchasing wind-generated renewable energy in a fiscally responsible way. House Bill 9 converts our state fleet to electric vehicles. Each piece of legislation that we signed today will help us keep that progress going. It also represents a lot of really good work by our General Assembly, our environmental advocates, and our state employees. I want to thank them for their support.”The Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024, created by SB 265, authorizes processes necessary to help meet the net zero goals of the Climate Change Solutions Act of 2023. The bill facilitates a transition to carbon-free energy sources by preparing for offshore wind to be a significant element of Delaware’s energy future and increasing options for interconnecting renewable energy resources to the transmission grid.

“Just a few short years ago, we were working from a 2009 State Energy Plan that no one had given much thought to since it was finished,” said Senator Stephanie Hansen, prime sponsor of SB 265. “But in the past few years, we have made tremendous strides. We now have a new, energized Governor’s Energy Advisory Council that is concluding its work on our new State Energy Plan after an exhaustive and inclusive process. We also have a thriving community solar program, have passed a significant amount of electric vehicle bills, and are at the threshold of embracing wind energy. We should be proud of the work we have done, but continue to make progress for our state’s renewable energy future.”

“The passage of SB 265 will open the door to offshore wind energy procurement in our state. This is a monumental step toward embracing a cleaner, more sustainable future, and helps to ensure that we stay on track to meet the targets outlined in the Climate Solutions Act,” said Representative Debra Heffernan. “It will take time before we see a turbine in Delaware, but this is still a huge feat. We have now begun the process to ensure that Delaware is ready to make the switch to clean energy when the best opportunity presents itself. Thank you to all of my colleagues who have worked with me to ensure this bill reflects the best interests of our environment and the citizens of our beautiful state.”

“As we look toward 2030 and beyond, offshore wind will be a vital part of helping us reach our emissions reduction goals as outlined in the Delaware Climate Solutions Act,” said Dayna Cobb, Director of DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy. “Ensuring the best possible outcomes for ratepayers, businesses, the utilities and other stakeholders has been a guiding principle from the beginning, and the collaboration involved shows in the Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 that the legislature passed, and that Governor Carney signed today.”

Senate Bill 237 amends the Delaware Code relating to municipal comprehensive plans to require municipalities with populations greater than 2,000 to increase community resiliency and address the impacts of climate change in their comprehensive plans. House Substitute 2 for House Bill 13 requires the Director of the Sustainable Energy Utility to administer a program to provide financial assistance to Delaware residents for the cost of purchase and installation of electric vehicle supply equipment.

“Sustainability and equity go hand-in-hand,” said Representative Sophie Phillips. “In order for us to reach our state’s zero emission goals we must make sure that everyone is given the tools to reduce their carbon footprint. House Bill 13, which makes charging equipment more affordable, especially for lower income households, complements last year’s House Bill 12, which codified Delaware’s electric vehicle rebate program into law. Together, these financial incentives will accelerate the electrification of our transportation sector, while also helping ensure nobody gets left behind.”

House Bill 9 requires that all passenger vehicles and light duty vehicles owned and operated by the State be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

“We are grateful to the community of advocates, the legislators, and the governor and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they put into the energy bills that were signed at the DuPont Environmental Education Center today, especially the Energy Solutions for Delaware Act,” said Jen Adkins, Executive Director, Delaware Nature Society. “This package of legislation will improve public planning, incentivize the use of electrical vehicles and make way for offshore wind energy – three huge needs for a clean and renewable energy future for Delawareans.”