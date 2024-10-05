Family Tree Financial Group Honored with 2024 Best of Florida Award

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust is the cornerstone of success in the financial world, and Family Tree Financial Group has built its reputation on that very foundation. Recently awarded the 2024 Best of Florida Award, this family-owned financial advisory firm has demonstrated that putting clients first is not just a catchphrase but a way of life. Family Tree Financial Group, located in Jacksonville, Florida, has distinguished itself in the crowded financial industry by maintaining an unwavering commitment to treating every client like a member of the family. "When we make a recommendation to a client, it's the same one we'd make to our brother, sister, mother, or father if they were in the same position," says Jeff Sedlitz, the firm's President and CEO. This client-centered philosophy has resonated deeply with customers, earning the firm its latest accolade—an award decided by satisfied client votes.The Best of Florida Awards highlight businesses that make significant contributions to their communities and industries. Family Tree Financial Group's approach to financial planning and customer service truly sets them apart.The firm specializes in Custom Retirement Strategies and personalized Tax Planning to ensure that each client receives advice tailored to their unique financial goals and circumstances. With over 150 years of combined financial experience, the team at Family Tree Financial Group prides itself on being educators first and problem-solvers second. By helping clients understand the intricacies of the products and strategies recommended to them, the firm empowers its clients to make informed decisions about their financial futures.In addition to retirement planning, Family Tree Financial Group offers a wide range of services, including Executive Benefits for business owners, such as Key Person solutions, Buy-Sell Agreements, and Succession Planning. The firm also provides comprehensive insurance solutions, including Long-term Care, Disability Income, Annuities, Life Insurance, and Group & Voluntary Benefits for businesses. What truly distinguishes Family Tree Financial Group is its holistic approach to financial planning. "We believe that financial planning isn't a DIY project. It's your livelihood, and we take it seriously," Sedlitz emphasizes. This commitment to thorough, ongoing client relationships is evident in their detailed process, which includes Discovery, Analysis, Collaborative Case Design, and Implementation. Regular reviews ensure that clients' plans remain aligned with their evolving needs.For Family Tree Financial Group, winning the Best of Florida Award is more than just recognition—it's validation of their dedication to their clients and their community. "We don't work for the big insurance or investment firms; we work for our clients," Sedlitz says. This client-first mentality has not only built trust but also fostered deep, lasting relationships that span generations.As Family Tree Financial Group continues to grow, their mission remains clear: to provide every client with the financial security and peace of mind they deserve, all while maintaining their hallmark personalized service. For those seeking a financial partner who genuinely cares, Family Tree Financial Group offers a safe and reliable place to turn—where clients are truly treated like family.

