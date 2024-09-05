Staff Reporting for 2024-2025 Due Sept 15

Reminder: The Staff Reporting 2024-2025 collection is due Sept 15.

State statute requires Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15. Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units and Interim Programs (Rule 18) should also report during this time frame.

Staff Reporting instructions are available here. A schedule of Workdays and a pre-recorded presentation can be found here. Please note, an update for 24-25: reporting Coaches is optional. See the bulletin from August 19, 2024 here.

To add the Staff Reporting 2024-2025 collection to portal accounts, a new activation code is required every year and can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. The collection is located within the Student & Staff (NSSRS) tab of the portal.

When completing the Staff Reporting collection, please ensure all staff email addresses are correct (for those required). The NDE uses email addresses from Staff Reporting for communications to our Districts and Schools. Email addresses will be utilized after the October 31 deadline. (Staff Reporting is open until June 30 for Districts/Systems to make updates throughout the school year and has several different deadlines.)

Once data has been entered into the Staff Reporting collection, please visit the NSSRS Validation collection to view any associated errors and reports. Note: there are new staff errors this year. Additionally, these errors/reports change throughout the school year, so please review the data within NSSRS Validation every so often.