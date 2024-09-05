Bolivar Police Officer Indicted, Charged with Official Misconduct, Theft

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Bolivar police officer on official misconduct and theft charges.

At the request of the 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of evidence from the Bolivar Police Department.

On August 8, 2024, Bolivar police initiated a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 for improper passing. The driver was arrested for driving on a revoked license. The subject’s F-150 was seized and towed to the Bolivar Police Department.

On August 13, the driver of the F-150 returned to the Bolivar Police Department to retrieve his belongings from his truck. He advised officers that his toolbox was missing from the truck bed. Investigators began reviewing surveillance video, which showed a Bolivar police officer removing the toolbox from the truck and putting it into his patrol unit. During the course of the investigation, TBI Agents recovered the toolbox from the officer’s residence.

On September 3, 2024, the Hardeman County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Granville Lloyd (DOB: 07/12/92) with Official Misconduct and Theft. Lloyd was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on September 4 and was released on a $10,000 bond.