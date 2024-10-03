Bodywork by Bina Maison @ MiamiBeachTouch.com Honored with 2024 Best of Florida Award Honorable Mention

MIAMA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodywork by Bina Maison @ MiamiBeachTouch.com, a leading name in holistic wellness, has been recognized with a 2024 Best of Florida Award Honorable Mention. This accolade reflects the company’s exceptional commitment to personalized care and the profound impact their therapeutic services have on clients who are seeking more beyond a traditional massage.The Best of Florida Awards, presented by GuidetoFlorida.com, celebrates businesses that exemplify excellence and dedication in their fields. Bodywork by Bina Maison @ MiamiBeachTouch.com stood out in this competitive landscape, earning the honor through the votes of satisfied customers. This recognition underscores the strong connection and trust Maison has built with her clientele.Originally hailing from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Maison brings a wealth of experience to Miami, having spent 24 years refining her craft in Los Angeles. Her holistic approach to massage therapy is offered in luxurious private studios at Khospace Luxury Suites in Coral Gables and Aventura, as well as through mobile services that bring her expertise directly to clients’ locations. Each session is meticulously tailored to individual needs, incorporating a wide range of techniques from lymphatic drainage and sensory repatterning to deep tissue, and myofascial release.Maison’s journey into the world of alternative health practices began in her twenties when she was mentored in naturopathy, spiritual healing, various forms of massage therapy, and earned certifications in Yoga practices. With around 10,000 hours of professional experience, she continually expands her knowledge to deliver the most effective treatments. Her diverse background as a former actress, model, spokesperson, and TV host enriches her practice, allowing her to connect with clients on a deeper, more empathetic level.Reflecting on the recent recognition, Maison expressed, "This award is a testament to the trust my clients place in me and the healing we achieve together. I am deeply honored and motivated to continue providing personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each individual."For those seeking a truly transformative experience, Bodywork by Bina Maison @ MiamiBeachTouch.com offers more than just physical relief. Maison’s sessions provide a holistic path to overall well-being, guided by a practitioner whose passion for healing is evident in every touch.

