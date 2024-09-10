Kustos Security Extends Reach to Southern California with Los Angeles Office Opening

Kustos Security brings unparalleled expertise to Southern California businesses facing evolving cyber threats.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kustos Security, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm, today announced the opening of its new office in Santa Monica, California. This strategic expansion underscores Kustos's rapid growth and commitment to serving its expanding client base across North America.

The new office, located at 2450 Colorado Avenue, Suite 100E, reflects the increasing demand for sophisticated cybersecurity solutions in Southern California. Kustos, which already serves 8 Fortune 1000 companies and over 52 customers across the continent, is uniquely positioned to address the evolving threat landscape facing businesses in a variety of industries.

“The launch of our Santa Monica office is a testament to Kustos’s rapid growth and our commitment to providing unparalleled cybersecurity expertise where it’s needed most,” said Joshua Danielson, CEO and Founder of Kustos Security. “Los Angeles is a hub of innovation, but it also faces evolving security threats. Our expansion to Santa Monica is driven by our dedication to being a true partner to our clients. We've seen a surge in demand for sophisticated cybersecurity solutions in Southern California, and this new location allows us to be closer to our clients, providing them with hands-on support and tailored strategies to mitigate their unique risks.”

Kustos specializes in providing organizations with comprehensive security advisory services, including:

- Technical Risk Assessments: Identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities through penetration testing and other advanced methods.

- Program Maturity Assessments: Evaluating the effectiveness of existing cybersecurity programs and providing recommendations for enhancement.

- Risk Assessments: Helping organizations understand, assess, and prioritize their unique cybersecurity risks.

Kustos's expertise spans a wide range of industries, including Government, Education, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Financial Services, Consumer & Retail, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, and Energy.

About Kustos Security

Kustos Security is a cybersecurity consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations protect their most critical assets. With a team of experienced security professionals, Kustos provides tailored solutions and expert guidance to navigate the complex world of cybersecurity threats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.