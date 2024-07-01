Kustos Security Opens New Office in Dallas to Better Serve Central U.S. Customers

Expansion strengthens Kustos' ability to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and personalized service to businesses across the central United States

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kustos, a leading cyber security consulting firm, is excited to announce the opening of its new office at 325 N. St. Paul Street, Suite 3100, Dallas, TX 75201. This strategic expansion aims to enhance the company's ability to serve clients across the central United States and facilitate increased business opportunities.

As a company dedicated to providing world-class cybersecurity solutions, Kustos offers a wide range of services, including risk assessments, penetration tests, breach response services, and the resale of cybersecurity software and hardware. The new Dallas office marks a significant milestone in Kustos' mission to deliver exceptional security advisory services to businesses of all sizes.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Dallas, a city that is rapidly becoming a hub for technology and innovation," said Josh Danielson, CEO and Founder of Kustos. "This expansion allows us to be closer to our clients in the central U.S., providing them with even more personalized and efficient service. We look forward to contributing to the local business community and helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture."

The Dallas office will serve as a central location for Kustos' operations, enabling the company to better support its growing client base and meet the increasing demand for cybersecurity services. In addition to enhancing customer service, the new office will also provide a platform for Kustos to launch new initiatives and partnerships within the industry.

For more information about Kustos please visit kustos.com.

