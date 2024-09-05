Wake United Surf + Wake Series Gears Up for Final Stop with GM Marine as Key Supporter

The Wake United Surf + Wake Series combines the Thigh High Surf + Wake Series with the Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach. Take a ride to Wake United, an enthusiast-driven, state-of-the-art online pro shop + storefront locations, featuring the hottest products and brands in water sports and more: www.wakeunited.com

GM Marine Powers Grassroots Wakesurf and Wakeboard Tour with Nautique Boats as Official Tow Boat; Gears Up for the Final Series Stop on Sept. 7-8 in Orlando

There’s a reason GM has stood the test of time and remains a leader both on the roads and in the water. They deliver quality products that keep the sports and activities we love thriving.” — Jeff Husby, president & CEO of Wake United

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wake United Surf + Wake Series —the ultimate Southeast U.S. wake series for amateur, semi-pro and future pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers—is eyeing up the final stop on September 7-8 at Grills Lakeside in Orlando with a fleet of award-winning Nautique Boats powered by GM Marine A key supporter of the leading grassroots wake series, GM Marine offers competitors the confidence of a steady and strong ride.Jeff Husby, president & CEO of Wake United , title sponsor of the series and a cutting-edge, professional pro shop dedicated to serving the global water sports community, said, “There’s a reason GM has stood the test of time and remains a leader both on the roads and in the water. They deliver quality products that keep the sports and activities we love thriving.”For more than a century, GM Marine has supplied some of the most respected names in the marine industry with world-class powertrains for stern-drive and inboard watercrafts. Leveraging more than 100 years of GM engineering and design expertise, they pride themselves on the production of marine-ready powertrains. Further, their innovations such as direct injection and variable valve timing improve efficiency, reduce emissions and increase the overall performance of a GM-powered watercraft when compared to port-fuel injection.“We’re focused on supporting the growth of the water sports community and it starts with grassroots contests,” said Tony Brower, senior manager of OEM sales, engineering and marketing of General Motors. “These grassroots events are the direct stepping stones and breeding ground for future athletes of the WWA’s Nautique Nationals, Nautique Worlds and Nautique Masters. We love being part of the sport and supporting athletes at the earliest stage of their boating enjoyment.”STOP NO. 4 + SERIES DETAILS- The initial season of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series is focused on growing the Southeastern U.S. wake community and features Spivey Shootout, along with Battle By The Beach and Thigh High Surf + Wake.- Stop 4, the final stop of the series, takes competitors to Grills Lakeside Orlando on Lake Fairview—located at 4301 N Orange Blossom Tr., Orlando, FL 32804—for Thigh High Surf + Wake on September 7-8. Competitors and spectators alike will enjoy two days of wake fun, including shopping leading lake lifestyle vendors, hanging out on the outdoor patio and on the kid’s playground, taking a dip in the swim zone, learning new yo-yo tricks, and getting caricature drawings and airbrushed tattoos.- The grassroots series caters to riders of all ages and wake abilities, seeking everyone from first-time, novice competitors to local lake legends with a variety of divisions available. Each stop in the series has consistently had over 80 competitors across the wakesurf, wakeboard and foil divisions, many of which have gone on to compete at Nautique USA National Wakesurf Championships and Nautique Masters Wakesurf Championships.- Nautique Boats is the official tow boat of the series, featuring the Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon for all divisions.Competitor registration, along with division rules and details surrounding boat type and ballast, can be found at https://series.wakeunited.com/ ABOUT WAKE UNITEDWake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively support grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/

