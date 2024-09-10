Stephen Thompson Releases "Hotel Goodbyes" With Forbes Books

“Hotel Goodbyes” by Stephen Jon Thompson is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Hotel Goodbyes: A Story of Survival and Success Against All Odds" by Stephen Jon Thompson is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Thompson’s confessional work is available today on Amazon In "Hotel Goodbyes," Stephen Jon Thompson shares his extraordinary journey of resilience and overcoming adversity. From a childhood marred by abuse, poverty, and neglect, Thompson’s moving memoir reveals how he broke free from these cycles to build a better life. The book highlights the human spirit’s capacity for perseverance, determination, and hope through powerful storytelling and profound lessons.Thompson’s story underscores the importance of support systems, education, and the transformative power of vulnerability and courage. As he recounts his experiences, readers will find inspiration in his relentless pursuit of a brighter future despite the steep challenges he faced.“Stephen tells his powerful and deeply personal story of overcoming hardship and adversity through sheer strength of will, determination, and courage,” writes Arnnon Geshuri, former senior director of global recruiting at Google. “His journey reveals how from impossible circumstances, the human spirit can persevere to achieve success and ultimately triumph.”About the AuthorStephen Jon Thompson is a dedicated advocate for resilience and overcoming adversity. His life story is a testament to the power of determination and the human spirit's ability to triumph over even the most challenging circumstances. Through his memoir, Thompson hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams and break free from the constraints of their past.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactForbes Books Media Contact: Shandi Thompson, sthompson@forbesbooks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.