Levy County Disaster Recovery to Relocate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– A Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County will operate 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5-7. The center will close permanently at noon Sept. 7 and reopen in a new location Sept. 9.

The center did not open as scheduled Sept. 4 because of severe weather.  

Current location: 
Chiefland City Hall 
214 East Park Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Open 9 a.m.-noon Thursday-Saturday, closed Sunday

New location Sept. 9: 
Levy County Government Complex 
310 School St.
Bronson, Florida 32621
Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
 

