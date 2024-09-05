Levy County Disaster Recovery to Relocate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– A Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County will operate 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5-7. The center will close permanently at noon Sept. 7 and reopen in a new location Sept. 9.
The center did not open as scheduled Sept. 4 because of severe weather.
Current location:
Chiefland City Hall
214 East Park Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Open 9 a.m.-noon Thursday-Saturday, closed Sunday
New location Sept. 9:
Levy County Government Complex
310 School St.
Bronson, Florida 32621
Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday
For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
