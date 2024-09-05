Levy County Disaster Recovery to Relocate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– A Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County will operate 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5-7. The center will close permanently at noon Sept. 7 and reopen in a new location Sept. 9.

The center did not open as scheduled Sept. 4 because of severe weather.

Current location:

Chiefland City Hall

214 East Park Ave.

Chiefland, FL 32626

Open 9 a.m.-noon Thursday-Saturday, closed Sunday

New location Sept. 9:

Levy County Government Complex

310 School St.

Bronson, Florida 32621

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

