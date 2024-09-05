Doniphan Disaster Recovery Center Temporarily Closes

Cape Girardeau, MO – The state/federal Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Ripley County Caring Community Partnership building, 209 West Highway St., Doniphan, MO 63935, will temporarily close Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. It will reopen at the same location from Sept. 16 to 20.

The DRC, which opened Aug. 21, is part of a circuit in which DRCs move to multiple locations so impacted residents have may meet face-to-face with disaster recovery specialists within a reasonable distance of where they live.

Doniphan DRC staff will move to Cassville over the weekend to open a DRC there on Sept. 9 at the First Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 504 West St., Cassville, MO 65625. The center will close permanently on Saturday, Sept. 14. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DRCs are one-stop shops for disaster survivors who have applied for FEMA assistance and need to provide additional documentation or have questions about the status of their cases. In addition to FEMA staff, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be on hand to help survivors apply for low-interest disaster loans to help fund recovery efforts.

The DRC that opened on Aug. 1, at the Sikeston YMCA, 511 Taylor St., Sikeston, MO 63801 remains open.

All DRCs in Missouri are open the same hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice. All centers are closed on Sundays.

Homeowners, renters and self-employed business owners in 10 Missouri counties who were impacted by May 19-27 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding can visit any of the centers for one-on-one help, regardless of where they live. Services at the centers are free.

The 10 counties are: Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas.

Survivors are encouraged to apply with FEMA before visiting a DRC to make their visit most efficient. Individuals who are having difficulty applying can go to a DRC and get help with filing their initial application.

Here are the 3 best ways to apply:

Online: www.disasterassistance.gov

Phone: 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For more disaster-related information, visit the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency online at www.sema.dps.mo.gov or FEMA at www.fema.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4803.