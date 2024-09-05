New hunters still have time to complete hunter education courses before the season

For those interested in hunting this fall, but who have not taken a hunter education course, it’s not too late. The online course is designed to be flexible and convenient. By completing an online course, students can get their hunter education certification on their own schedule and be ready to hunt this season.

Idaho Fish and Game’s online hunter education course costs $32.50 and is open to students who are at least 9 years old. The online course can be taken on any device with internet service, and it is self-paced. You can sign up for an online course at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.

For those who prefer in-person training with an instructor and hands-on learning about firearm safety, we recommend the instructor-led courses. The availability of these courses this fall can be found on the Fish and Game's Hunter Education webpage here.

“This is the first step into a lifetime of hunting opportunities and memories,” said Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game hunter and angler recruitment manager. "We encourage all people interested in hunting - young and old - to take a hunter education course and join the tens of thousands of people who enjoy this fall tradition in Idaho."