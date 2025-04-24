Shooting skills clinic planned in Salmon May 10

This hands-on clinic is perfect for beginners, especially those who have recently completed a Hunter Education course but missed out on the live-fire field day. The clinic will begin with a short classroom session on firearm safety and shooting basics, then the students will head to the shooting range for live-fire practice.

All firearms and ammo will be provided. No personal firearms will be allowed.

Space is limited and advanced registration is required. Register by going online to the Fish and Game’s website at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/228933 or visit the Salmon Regional office at 99 Highway 93 North. The cost is $9.75.

For more information, call the Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271.