Air quality permits for review, published 09/05/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Delaware County

Alliance Pipeline L.P. - Manchester located at 1242 220th St, Manchester

The application was submitted to operate their existing Natural Gas Transmission facility. The public

comment period ends Oct. 5.

Dubuque County

Magellan Pipeline Company, L.P. - Dubuque Terminal located at 8038 St. Joe's Prairie Rd, Dubuque

The application was submitted to operate their existing Refined Petroleum Pipelines facility. The public comment period ends Oct. 5.

Johnson County

Magellan Pipeline Co, LLC - Iowa City located at 912 First Ave, Coralville

The application was submitted to operate their existing Refined Petroleum Pipelines facility. The public

comment period ends Oct. 5.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Marion County

Pella Corporation – Pella Division, 102 Main Street, Pella, IA

Project No. 24-237

Pella Corporation is a privately held window and door manufacturing company. This project is to amend PSD Construction Permit No. 19-A-709-P1 to reduce RTO testing frequency to once every three calendar years and increase exhaust temperature per stack tests on EP-RTO.

Public comment period ends on Oct. 4.