DELPHON’S DR. JERRY BROZ TO SPEAK AT IS-TEST WORKSHOP IN MUNICH

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gel-Pak , a division of Delphon and worldwide leader in protective carriers for semiconductor, optoelectronic, and medical devices, is proud to announce that Dr. Jerry Broz, VP of Business Development and Strategic Marketing, will speak at the prestigious ITWS – IS-Test Workshop. The event will take place on September 16-17, 2024, at the INNSIDE by Melia Hotel Parkstadt Schwabing in Munich, Germany.The European IS-Test Workshop serves as a technical conference focusing on wafer probing, probe cards, and probing technologies. It aims to address industry challenges and foster collaborative problem-solving related to semiconductor wafer test.Dr. Broz will be presenting on the topic of “Data Integrity and Device Handling Challenges During Expanded Wafer Test.” The presentation will explore test processes and emphasize the diverse technical and commercial challenges that require innovation, collaboration, partnerships, and an interdisciplinary approach to addressing issues related to wafer test. His presentation will further explore the deep understanding of materials and collaborative innovation that is crucial for developing device carriers and cleaning materials required for maintaining contact reliability during advanced wafer-level testing.About Gel-PakFounded in 1980, Gel-Pak has developed a line of proprietary elastomer-based device carriers and handling materials that offer solutions for applications where damage during handling must be avoided. The company's unique elastomer technology serves as the basis of its Gel-Box™, Gel-Tray, Gel-Slide, Gel-Film™ and patented Vacuum Release™ products. These products effectively immobilize devices during shipping and handling. For further information on Gel-Pak's product line, please refer to the website at www.gelpak.com About DelphonDelphon, specializes in polymer and adhesive materials and is known for solving complex product development and manufacturing challenges. By combining unique materials and proprietary technologies, Delphon partners with customers to move ideas quickly into novel products. Delphon’s well-known brands Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark are innovators of solutions for the semiconductors, medical device, photonics, aerospace and defense industriesFor more information, please contact Jennifer Nunes, Sr. Director of Marketing, at jnunes@delphon.com or visit www.delphon.com

