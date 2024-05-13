DELPHON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BRUCE POTVIN AS VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING
Bruce will be responsible for leading the sales, marketing, and customer service operations for Delphon and its portfolio companies.
I am thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team, and I look forward to his strategic vision, experienced insights, and results oriented approach.”HAYWARD, CA, US, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delphon, a worldwide provider of engineered polymer and adhesive products for the semiconductor, photonics, medical and electronics industries, today announced the appointment of Bruce Potvin as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. He will replace long time Vice President of Sales and Marketing Darby Davis, who will be transitioning to a senior advisory role prior to his retirement in September of 2024.
— Joe Montano, Delphon President and CEO
In this role, Bruce will be responsible for leading the sales, marketing, and customer service operations for Delphon and its portfolio companies Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark. This includes developing and implementing innovative strategies to stimulate growth, broaden market presence, and further expand Delphon’s strategic collaborations with leading industry partners.
With over three decades of experience, Bruce is a seasoned sales and marketing executive with a proven track record in the semiconductor industry. He previously served as Vice President, Global Sales at SiTime, where he leveraged his expertise in sales, strategic alliances, and business development to significantly drive the company’s growth. Prior to joining SiTime, Bruce served in leadership roles at NXP Semiconductor and Wyle Electronics. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.
“I am thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team, and I look forward to his strategic vision, experienced insights, and results oriented approach. His leadership will be instrumental in building a world-class sales and marketing team that will elevate our brands, foster customer relationships, and drive growth across all our markets,” says Joe Montano, Delphon President and CEO.
Background:
Delphon, specializes in polymer and adhesive materials and is known for solving complex product development and manufacturing challenges. By combining unique materials and proprietary technologies, Delphon partners with customers to move ideas quickly into novel products. Delphon’s well-known brands Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark are innovators of solutions for the semiconductors, medical device, photonics, aerospace and defense industries.
For more information, please contact Jennifer Nunes, Sr. Director of Marketing, at or visit www.delphon.com.
Jennifer Nunes
Delphon
+1 510-576-2253
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn