Dr. Douglas Rivard Named Executive Vice President and Physician-In-Chief at Children’s Mercy Kansas City

Dr. Douglas Rivard

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Mercy Kansas City announced today that Dr. Douglas Rivard has been named Executive Vice President and Physician-in-Chief.With nearly two decades at Children’s Mercy, Dr. Rivard is a nationally recognized leader in pediatric interventional radiology. He has served in numerous leadership positions including as the Medical Chairman of Radiology for more than a decade, and as the Radiologist-in-Chief since 2012. Under his leadership, the radiology department has become one of the largest volume pediatric radiology departments in the country.“I have known Dr. Rivard for years and have witnessed firsthand that he embodies all of the aspects that make Children’s Mercy a longstanding leader in pediatrics. He is a universally respected amongst his peers, colleagues, and patients,” said Diane Gallagher, Chair of the Board at Children’s Mercy. “I can think of no better person for the role of Physician-in-Chief to lead Children’s Mercy into the future.”Dr. Rivard’s academic journey began at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri. He then completed a Diagnostic Radiology Residency at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he also served as Chief Radiology Resident from 2004-2005. The following year, he began his Pediatric Radiology/Pediatric Interventional Radiology Fellowship at Children’s Mercy.Dr. Rivard is a Professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and holds adjunct faculty appointments at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and St. Louis University School of Medicine. He has clinical interest and expertise in pediatric interventional radiology with numerous publications as well as national/international lectures to his credit.“For the past several months, Dr. Rivard has been serving as Physician-in-Chief in an interim capacity and has shown without question that he is the right choice for the permanent position,” said Paul Kempinski, President & CEO of Children’s Mercy. “He embodies the values of Children’s Mercy, putting the children we serve at the center of every decision.”In his role, Dr. Rivard will have oversight of the overall physician practice, clinical departments, key service lines, ambulatory clinics, Graduate Medical Education, Quality and Safety, and the Center of Wellbeing.

