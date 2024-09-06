Van Dessel's Exclusive Pop-Up Shop in Bentonville, AR Now Fully Open

Van Dessel Cycles Linefinder

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Dessel, well known for its performance bicycles since 1999, is excited to announce that the pop-up shop in Bentonville, Arkansas, is now fully open as of today, September 6. The shop offers cycling enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience and purchase Van Dessel’s world-class bicycles and accessories right in the heart of one of the country’s most vibrant cycling communities.

Key Details:

• Location: 918 W Central Ave, STE 10 Bentonville, AR

• Full Opening Date & Time: September 6, 2024 from 10am – 6pm

• Duration: The pop-up shop will be open until September 25, 2024.

The Van Dessel pop-up shop features a curated selection of the brand’s most popular models, including road, gravel, mountain, e-mtb, and cyclocross bikes, as well as a range of premium cycling accessories. Visitors will have the chance to engage with the Van Dessel team, demo select models, and take advantage of exclusive in-store promotions available only at the pop-up.

“We're thrilled to be fully open with our pop-up shop in Bentonville”, said Jayme Lynch, Brand Manager of Van Dessel. “It’s an exciting time to connect with this vibrant cycling community, and we encourage everyone to swing by while we’re here. Whether you're looking for your next ride or just want to chat about bikes, we'd love to see you!”

What to Expect:

• Full Opening (September 6, 2024): The shop opens at 10am for sales & demos.

• Store Hours (Until September 25, 2024): Tuesday – Friday from 10am – 6pm and Saturday & Sunday from 8am – 4pm

Van Dessel has been at the forefront of bicycle innovation, delivering unmatched quality and performance for both professional racers and cycling enthusiasts. This pop-up shop aims to bring the Van Dessel experience to a new audience in Bentonville, offering personalized service and the chance to explore the latest in cycling technology.

About Van Dessel:

Since 1999, Van Dessel has focused on building rides offering exceptional performance. Our impressive line-up boasts gravel, mountain and road bikes featuring advanced components and impressive design. Van Dessel bikes are designed by Cyclists, for cyclists.

Media Contact:

Jeff Roesch

973-434-8181 ex 225

info@vandesselcycles.com

www.vandesselcycles.com

Legal Disclaimer:

