Riding Into the Future: Kent International Inc. Marks Bike Month with Scott Kamler's CEO Promotion

Arnold Kamler, Chairman of the Board of Kent International Inc. with Scott Kamler, President & CEO of Kent International Inc.

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent International Inc., a leading bicycle supplier headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, is thrilled to announce the celebration of Bike Month this May along with the promotion of Scott Kamler to the position of CEO. As an established New Jersey-based business for over a century, Kent International Inc. has remained family-owned, with Scott Kamler representing the fourth generation of Kamler leadership.

Kent International Inc. offers a wide array of bicycles and bicycle accessories, catering to diverse needs and preferences of riders. The company has recently expanded its product line to include various sporting goods categories. Kent bicycles are easily accessible for purchase online through the official website, www.kent.bike, and are also available in major mass-market retailers such as Walmart and Target.

"We are immensely proud to mark Bike Month this May, celebrating our longstanding commitment to promoting cycling as a sustainable and enjoyable mode of transportation and recreation," remarked Scott Kamler. "As we continue to evolve and innovate, we are dedicated to providing high-quality products that inspire individuals and families to embrace the joy of cycling."

In light of the promotion, Scott Kamler expressed his gratitude and vision for the company's future. "I am honored to assume the role of CEO and lead Kent International Inc. into its next chapter of growth and success. Our legacy of excellence and dedication to our customers remains unwavering. Cycling benefits individuals' physical health and fosters a sense of community and connection.

Furthermore, Kent International Inc. is committed to supporting reshoring initiatives and operates a factory in the United States for bicycle production, reaffirming its dedication to domestic manufacturing and quality craftsmanship. Their factory located in South Carolina is the largest bicycle factory in the United States.

For more information about Kent International Inc. and its range of products, please visit www.kent.bike.