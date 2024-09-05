【Typhoon signal No. 8】Tourism Hotline remains in service round the clock

MACAU, September 5 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has notified Macao residents in other destinations and visitors in Macao about typhoon signal No. 8 in effect by mobile text message, calling for their kind attention to safety and transport arrangements during the typhoon. The latest weather news and related information are also posted on MGTO’s website and platforms on social media. Visitors are advised to stay tuned to the latest updates on Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG)’s website: https://www.smg.gov.mo/en and Government Information Bureau’s website: https://www.gcs.gov.mo/news/home/en.

During the time when typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted, MGTO maintains the 24-hour operator service of the Tourism Hotline (2833 3000). Operations of the Office’s Tourist Information counters are suspended, while the Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building are closed temporarily.

During the typhoon, the outdoor installation under the project “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” is temporarily removed from display, while the Stay Chill Macao Market is cancelled.

The first two fireworks displays originally scheduled to lift the curtain on the 32nd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest on 7 September are postponed along with the Fireworks Carnival.