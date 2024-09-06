MACAU, September 5 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Yagi"

Update Time: 2024-09-06 00:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Low "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Between midnight and dawn of 6th Medium to relatively high

Super Typhoon Yagi located in the northern part of the South China Sea is expected to move west-northwestward, generally heading towards the areas between the western coast of Guangdong and Hainan Island.

According to the latest forecast track, Yagi will enter within a distance of 300 km of Macau in the early hours today (6th). Due to the influence of its circulation and rain bands, the wind in Macao is rapidly strengthening, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Blue storm surge warning is in force. It is expected that low-lying areas in Macao's inner harbor area will experience flooding of around 0.5 meters between 8:00 and 15:00 today. If Yagi takes a more northerly path, flooding may become more significant. Therefore, the possibility of issuing the Yellow Storm Surge Warning is “medium to relatively high”. The public should pay attention to the latest weather information and take measures against winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.