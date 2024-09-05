CE: Fully implement contingency plans in response to Typhoon Yagi

MACAU, September 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, on Thursday directed all members of the civil protection system to work collaboratively, and fully implement contingency plans in response to the passage of Typhoon Yagi, in order to safeguard the lives and property of Macao residents.

The Civil Protection Operations Centre entered full operational mode with effect from 8pm on Thursday, to coordinate the city’s response to the anticipated storm conditions. Typhoon Signal No. 8 was issued at 10pm on Thursday.

The Chief Executive reviewed Macao’s storm-condition preparations during a meeting held on Thursday evening at the Civil Protection Operations Centre.

During the meeting, officials working on behalf of the civil protection system provided a detailed report on the various measures and responses implemented, in accordance with the overall work requirements set by the Chief Executive.

These specifically included:

Ensuring the maintaining of water and electricity supplies, telecommunications services, emergency transportation, and medical evacuation services; as well as maintaining arrangements for maritime vessels, and ensuring the securing and stability of construction site equipment. Other tasks included utilisation of telecommunications companies to disseminate typhoon-related messages to the Macao public and travellers visiting in the city.

The civil protection system had also ensured that a blue storm surge warning was issued at 11am on Thursday, reminding residents and businesses to take early precautions against the risk of high winds and flooding. The west parking lot of the Macao Port area serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge was opened for free parking for light vehicles starting from 8.30pm on Thursday. Also, the city’s six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises have made available an aggregate of more than 3,700 parking spaces during the period starting from when Typhoon Signal No 8 was hoisted.

The civil protection system had also coordinated with the city’s cleaning services companies to deploy additional personnel and vehicles in advance of Typhoon Signal No 8, in order promptly to clear the streets of rubbish.

The civil protection system also confirmed that, for the duration of Typhoon Signal No. 8, Hengqin Port would remain in operation despite its connecting link, the Lotus Bridge being closed. (Motorists and their cars can use the link between the University of Macau and the Hengqin Port checkpoint. That link is not open to motorcyclists and pedestrians). Traffic between Macao and Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is suspended, as is immigration clearance between Hong Kong and Macao at each end of the bridge. Starting from 9pm on Thursday, the Zhuhai-Macao boundary crossing point of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge also suspended its immigration clearance services. Immigration clearance at the land boundary between Zhuhai and Macao, including the passenger departure halls and vehicle lanes, was also suspended, with effect from 10pm on Thursday. Resumption of services will be announced in due course.

The Chief Executive affirmed the preparedness efforts of various departments, and instructed the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau to continue monitoring the path of Typhoon Yagi, ensuring timely dissemination of typhoon-related information, and so enabling the public to stay informed with timely updates, allowing them to take steps to minimise the personal impact of the storm conditions.

The Government is committed to enhancing its civil defence mechanism and continuously improving its ability to respond to typhoons. Faced with the first typhoon of the year to trigger a Typhoon Signal No. 8, members of the civil protection system had remained vigilant and implemented relevant contingency plans, prioritising safeguarding residents' lives. The Chief Executive also urged members of the public to stay alert, take precautionary measures against the risk of high winds and flood conditions when necessary, and stay informed about the latest weather updates and civil defence information.

The Secretary for Security and Joint Operations Commander, Mr Wong Sio Chak, said during Thursday evening’s meeting that the Civil Protection Operations Centre would remain on high alert, closely monitoring the movements of Typhoon Yagi, designated a super typhoon. Representatives of the civil defence system would continue to stay fully engaged, to ensure the effective implementation of the civil defence plan, dedicating all efforts to safeguarding resident safety.