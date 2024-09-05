Gov. Cox and First Lady Cox honor Utah artists at Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

SALT LAKE CITY (September 4, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox honored Utah artists who positively impact the arts and their communities at the September 2024 Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards.

This year’s honorees include performing artist Terry Goedel, founder of N8tivehoop; and visual artist Jeff Leatham, Florist. The Eccles Family also received the Lifetime Achievement award for their philanthropic efforts over the years to support the arts in Utah.

Biographical information for the honorees:

Terry Goedel, leader and founder of N8tive Hoop, a globally-recognized group of world-champion Native American Hoop Dancers. Terry grew up on a Tulalip Reservation in Washington State where he struggled with his Native American identity. He became a student at Brigham Young University and found his perspective changed by a group of hoop dancers there. Performing songs and dances from Latin, Polynesian, and Native American cultures, Terry proudly embraced his indigenous heritage.

After these experiences, Terry wanted to share his heritage with as many people as possible. His performances are mesmerizing and graceful, carrying the spirit of his ancestors to intimate and grand audiences. The movements and sounds tell epic stories.

Terry has his masters degree in Education, teaching is the focal point of the group’s mission. The group seeks to turn performances into interactive moments with their audience, asking them to participate and ask questions. The group seeks to perform and educate about Hoop Dance in many different venues, from wedding celebrations to professional conferences and school assemblies. They experience great joy in introducing audiences to Native American dance, regalia, music, and histories. They hope their audiences will seek out their own personal stories and heritages and feel honor in who they are.

N8tive Hoop has performed in over a dozen countries and on many international stages. Most notably they have performed for American Presidents, the Opening Ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City Utah, and as collaborators with Cirque Du Soleil.

Jeff Leatham, one of the most celebrated and sought-after floral designers in the world. Jeff is a native of Ogden Utah and attended Bonneville High School and Weber State University. His first job was working at the Gap in Ogden City Mall. His parents came from differing backgrounds, his dad from the city and his mom from a cattle ranch. Jeff spent his summers on the cattle ranch, and while yard work was not appealing to him while he was an adolescent, he always appreciated the beautiful yard of flowers his parents created.

Jeff worked his way up into Gap’s upper management, and then spent two years as a model before landing a job at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills where he first learned and honed his craft of floral design. Since then he has received the Chevalier Legion of Honour from the nation of France, has starred in a TV reality show about his work, authored beautiful coffee table books, and designed celebrity weddings and events.

Jeff’s methodology has earned him the title “the rock and roll florist” who has “out of control fun” creating modern art out of florals. Jeff is now the creative director of the Four Seasons Hotels in Paris, Beverly Hills and Philadelphia. He also collaborates with high-end fashion design brands including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Burberry and Cartier. His personal motto has been that “it doesn’t matter whether it’s one stem or a thousand; flowers have the power to elevate a moment with elegance.”

The Eccles Family, for 66 years the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation has served Utah communities. If you’ve been to a music, theater or dance performance in Utah, or benefited from Utah education, cultural or health programs, there is a good chance the Eccles family had something to do with it. Their legacy of philanthropic giving and civic leadership is virtually unmatched. The Foundation has uplifted every part of the state as it has supported projects and programs that seek to improve Utah’s communities and enrich quality of life. Under the leadership of its current Board – Spencer Fox Eccles, Lisa Eccles, and Robert Graham – the Foundation has awarded over $800 million to non-profits in five focus areas: Arts and Culture, Community, Education, Health and Wellness, and Preservation and Conservation.

The founders, George and Dolores Eccles, were inspired by Utah’s vast creative and cultural resources. Their passionate interest in the arts and art education is paired with their desire to help people in need throughout the state. This passion set the stage for a tradition of generous support for music, dance, theater, the visual arts, and other forms of artistic expression. Through its grants, the Foundation supports initiatives and opportunities that benefit the lives of Utahns as well as the economic vitality and diverse social vibrancy of the state.

###