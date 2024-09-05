OFP Announces Exclusive 35% Discount Promo on 100K & 200K Accounts with 5% DD and 80% Profit Split – Only 800 Available

35% OFF ON 100K AND 200K Funded Accounts with 80% Profit Split Save 35% on Instant Funded Accounts without any challenges to pass Only 800 Accounts available with this Promo OFP Funding's new improved Dashboard for traders OFP new website

Exclusive promotion offering a 35% discount on its 100K and 200K accounts with 5% daily drawdown and 80% profit split.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OFP Funding, the World's Leading Instant Funding Prop Firm , is excited to unveil an exclusive promotion offering a 35% discount on its 100K and 200K accounts with 5% daily drawdown and 80% profit split.This promo is available for a limited 800 accounts only and is starting on Thursday, September 5th, at 15:30 CET.OFP Funding sets itself apart from traditional challenges prop firms by offering instantly funded accounts without requiring lengthy, stressful challenges or evaluations phases to pass.Traders can begin trading immediately and get funded without any challenge to pass, enjoying full control over account features such as account size, daily drawdown, profit splits, currency options, and payout models. This innovative flexibility in building a real custom-made account is unique in the prop firm industry.This 35%OFF promotion applies exclusively to OFP’s 100K and 200K accounts with 5% DD and 80% Profit Split, which are the more advantageous features available in OFP's account. Traders can still decide the type of currency they want (EUR, USD or GBP) and the type of Payout (Monthly, Biweekly, Ondemand), making a great difference in the final prices, depending on which feature is chosen.To take advantage of this Promotion and be among the 800 traders who will get a highly discounted account:Use the discount code OFP35 at checkout on eligible accounts.Discounted prices will not be visible on the pricing page; traders must apply the code manually at checkout to see the savings.The promo is limited to 800 accounts and can be used multiple times by the same user.With only 800 accounts available, OFP Funding encourages traders to act fast and take advantage of this unique opportunity.For more information, visit www.ofpfunding.com About OFP: OFP is a leading prop trading firm that offers traders fully customizable, instantly funded accounts, allowing them to bypass unnecessary challenges and focus directly on their trading performance. With a mission to give traders freedom and flexibility, OFP is revolutionizing the trading landscape.

