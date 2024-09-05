Tennessee Launches New Direct Hay Report to Support Local Farmers

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), in collaboration with the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, is excited to announce the launch of a new Tennessee Direct Hay Report. This tool will provide comprehensive insights into hay pricing and trends across the state, helping Tennessee’s farmers and producers make informed decisions.

“For farmers, the Direct Hay Report helps answer critical questions about commodity valuation,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “By launching this hay report, TDA aims to extend its market news presence beyond livestock auction barns, providing Tennessee farmers with a valuable new resource.”

A direct hay report is a crucial price-discovery tool, aggregating hay prices based on location, class, grade, and type. The report will display high and low prices and an average price for each category. This state-specific report reflects current market conditions and trends, providing an essential resource for local agricultural decision-making.

The inaugural report was launched on August 29, 2024, and is available here. All hay reports can be found online at www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.

TDA plans to expand the information collected and seeks more farmers to add to the contact list. Participation is crucial, as the report's accuracy and relevance depend on the number of cooperators providing price information. Farmers interested in contributing to the report can contact their local TDA Market Reporter or TDA’s Market News & Livestock Grading Supervisor Rob Thomas by email at Rob.Thomas@tn.gov.