CAREGIVER SAFE PLACE ANNOUNCES 2024 ANNUAL CHARITY GALA FUNDRAISER

Caregiver Safe Place

A Night Of Elegance and Compassion to Support Caregivers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caregiver Safe Place is proud to present its 2024 Annual Charity Gala, an exclusive fundraiser to support caregivers. The gala will take place on Saturday, September 21, from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM PDT, at 11301 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064.A Fashion Show with a PurposeThis year’s fundraiser promises to be an unforgettable evening, showcasing a glamorous fashion show with designs by Perry White, renowned for styling celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more. Guests will enjoy red carpet arrivals, an elegant cocktail reception, and surprise celebrity appearances, all in support of Caregivers Safe Place. The event aims to raise funds and awareness for caregiver support, highlighting the vital role caregivers play in our community.About Caregiver Safe PlaceFounded in 2019, Caregiver Safe Place (CSP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sensitivity, knowledge, and action around caregiver support. CSP provides much-needed relief and respite for caregivers who dedicate their lives to the full-time care of their loved ones, offering a haven for those navigating the demanding role of caregiving.Our Founder’s StoryCarletta Cole, the founder of Caregiver Safe Place, established the organization with a deeply personal motivation. After her mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018, Carletta, a single mother, found herself navigating the challenges of caregiving alone. Her experience highlighted the need for a support system for caregivers.“A lot of people don’t understand the demands of caring for an aging parent, a child with disabilities, or a veteran until they’re in that position,” says Cole. “It’s a hard situation to be in, and I knew other caregivers needed support too.”Key Programs:•Caregiver Day Out: Offers caregivers a day of rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation through various therapeutic and leisure activities.•Educational Workshops: Provides caregivers with crucial information and skills in areas such as stress management, legal rights, financial planning, and healthcare.•Support Groups: Facilitates quarterly meetings to provide resources for family caregivers.Impact:•Direct Support: Each year, hundreds of caregivers receive direct assistance, reducing stress and improving their quality of life.•Community Awareness: Through events and outreach, CSP raises significant awareness about the challenges faced by caregivers.The financial impact of unpaid labor from family caregivers is estimated to be about $470 billion per year. Caregivers are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and other chronic illnesses than non-caregivers. Your donation will support these dedicated individuals, recognizing their selfless commitment and providing them with the resources they need.Why Your Support MattersFamily caregivers often experience higher rates of depression, anxiety, and chronic illnesses compared to non-caregivers. Your donation to Caregiver Safe Place helps provide essential financial and personal resources to these selfless individuals, ensuring they do not feel overwhelmed or alone.More About Caregiver Safe PlaceCaregiver Safe Place envisions a world where every family caregiver is celebrated as a pillar of strength and compassion. Our mission is to ensure that no family caregiver feels overwhelmed or alone. We strive to shift the perception of family caregiving from a role of silent sacrifice to one of honored contribution. Our goal is to highlight the heroic journey of every caregiver and provide them with the tools, guidance, and community support they deserve.Follow Caregiver Safe Place on Instagram and Facebook.For Media inquiries please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.