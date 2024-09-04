Hunting/Technology working group gets 767 applicants, and now the selections begin

Idaho Fish and Game is now processing applications for members of the new Hunting and Advanced Technology (HAT) Working Group that will assess public perspectives on what technology is considered “fair chase” in hunting.

“We received an amazing response with 767 hunters applying to be on the working group, which frankly is a little overwhelming, so it will take some time to process these applicants,” said Ellary TuckerWilliams, Fish and Game’s Legislative and Community Engagement Coordinator. “We’re grateful so many hunters are interested in this topic and willing to participate. I think it highlights the timeliness of this effort, and that this particular topic is on a lot of people’s minds. We will inform both those who are selected and those who are not, as soon as possible so we can get started.”

Members of the HAT Working Group will meet regularly starting in the fall and work through March 2025. Meetings will predominantly be done virtually, with some in-person participation as well.

The working group will develop recommendations to the Fish and Game Commission for consideration on what technology might be allowed, and what equipment could be restricted or regulated in future hunting seasons.