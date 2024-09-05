Fish and Game Twin Lakes access site in North Idaho will be closed Sept. 18, 2024 through April 15, 2025

The project will build upon similar work that was done two years ago. During this second phase of the project, sediment containing organic material and phosphorus will be removed. It will then be stored in large bags at the access site over the winter to drain before being hauled away in the spring. Sediment removal will widen and deepen a portion of the channel that is currently very shallow. Not only will this effort improve boating access and navigation, but it will also improve water quality.

The channel and boat launch will be closed to the public for the duration of the project. Signage will be posted at both ends of the channel and at the boat launch.

If Twin Lakes is your fishing or recreation place of choice, don’t fret too much. The county boat launches located on Upper and Lower Twin Lakes will remain open to and accessible by the public. You can follow this link to learn more about those launches.

If you’d like to learn more about Idaho Fish and Game facilities and access sites throughout the Panhandle, check out our online access guide.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.

