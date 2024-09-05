SWERVE COMBAT TO BROADCAST EXCLUSIVE LIVE MMA EVENT: COMBAT FC 8

Combat FC 8 on Swerve

On an electrifying night, Yann “the hand grenade” Oliveira takes on Chris “Cassius” Foster for Middleweight Championship

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve Combat, delivering on its promise to make premium live events available without paywalls, inks an exclusive deal with MMA legend Joe Cavallaro’s Combat FC to stream Combat FC 8. Boston’s premier MMA promotion has been historically only available to UFC Fight Pass subscribers. The September 13 show takes place at Shriner’s Auditorium in Willmington, MA at 7:00 PM Eastern and will feature ten fights with world-class athletes from across the country.

In an explosive main event, undefeated Welterweight Champion Yann “The Hand Grenade” Oliveira (6-0) moves up in weight to challenge for the Middleweight Title. Known for his devastating knockout power, Oliveira faces his toughest challenge yet in the experienced and battle-tested Chris “Cassius” Foster. With a record of 12-5 and a history of competing in top promotions like Bellator and World Series of Fighting, Foster is determined to hand Oliveira his first career loss.

In the co-main event, 125-pound champion Carlos Lozoya will step up to 135 pounds to vie for the Interim Bantamweight Championship against Tom “Pooch” Picciano. Known for his relentless fighting style, Lozoya is on a mission to secure his third consecutive finish and claim his second title with CombatFC®. Standing in his way is Pooch, a fighter renowned for his brute strength and aggressive tactics, eager to overpower the Flyweight Champion and seize the interim belt.

The stacked card also features rising stars and seasoned fighters, including Josh “War Boy” Medeiros, Lucas “King of Monsters” Rosa, and BJJ legend Gustavo Coelho. Fans will also be treated to a thrilling TRIPLE HEADER of amateur championship fights:

Mike Jolicoeur vs. Fredallen Sfeir

Jarrod St. Jean vs. Jojo Gonzalez

Blaize Nichols vs. Nick Eldridge

"This night will feature some of the best MMA fighters in the country. We’re thrilled to partner with Swerve to make this event available for free across the USA and Canada,” said Combat FC president Joe Cavallero. “It’s great exposure for these tremendous athletes as they march toward their UFC debut.”

“No one else is delivering this level of quality live exclusive MMA for free,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV. “It’s a milestone for combat sports, and we’re grateful to Joe and the team for working with us to deliver this epic event.”

About Swerve TV, LLC

Founded in 2021 by digital media veterans Steve Shannon and Dan Keston, Swerve Combat is the first FAST channel focused on delivering free combat sports and athletic competitions while telling the stories behind the world’s most inspirational athletes. Swerve is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels, TCL TVs, The Roku Channel, SLING TV, VIZIO, Xumo Play, and more, and is accessible in over 80% of US and Canadian households. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @swervecombat

About Combat FC

CombatFC® is a Boston-based Live MMA event. CombatFC® has established itself as the premiere Mixed Martial Arts organization on the East Coast. Founded by Joe Cavallaro in June of 2006, CombatFC® continues to raise the bar of excellence in live Mixed Martial Arts events.

Tickets for the event are available now at www.CombatFC.tv/Tickets . For more information, visit www.CombatFC.tv or follow us on social media at @CombatFC.TV

