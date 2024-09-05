A gift for the Czech fans: Lacko will be racing at Masaryk Racing Days at Brno circuit

The hot news of this summer will be the unique opportunity to see Buggyra ZM Racing’s driver Adam Lacko in action on home soil during the Masaryk Racing Days.

MONACO, FRANCE, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This prestigious race will take place at the Masaryk Circuit in Brno this weekend, and is one of the highlights of this year's circuit season in the Czech Republic. On the agenda are the finals of the FIA CEZ Championship that will offer uncompromising battles in many racing series, including GT and Touring Cars.Adam Lacko, the European Truck Racing Champion, will take the start and show the spectators his skills behind the wheel of his Mercedes AMG GT4. "I like the Brno circuit very much, it is a track with a rich history and always a great atmosphere. Unfortunately, this year I didn't race in a truck on home soil in Most, so I'm really excited to be able to show my skills in front of the Czech fans at least once a season," said Adam with a smile. "I want to show everyone that Buggyra is ready to fight for the top positions and make all our fans happy."In addition to Adam Lacko, more Buggyra drivers will be present in Brno. Mičánek Motorsport, powered by Buggyra ZM Racing, will once again enter two of its powerful Lamborghini Super Trofeo cars. Miroslav Mikeš, a member of the Buggyra Academy, will be participating in the FIA CEZ F4 series. Broněk Formánek and Josef Záruba will drive the sprint races in their Lamborghinis. Jakub Knoll - Josef Záruba and Broněk Formánek - Filip Sládečka will take part in the one hour endurance race."Our main goal is to confirm our lead in endurance and to win the title for Jakub Knoll and Pepa Záruba. Broněk Formánek will compete in all the races in preparation for the Super Trofeo Europe race in Barcelona next month. In GT, he will compete with Filip Sládečka. Filip has a lot of experience with the Huracán, he and Broněk know each other well and I think they will be fast. The cooperation with Filip makes sense for us and I am glad that we will have a Czech-Slovak team at home in Brno," said Team Manager Jiří Mičánek."We have a strong team and I believe that our cars will put on a great show. We are all motivated to perform at out very best and show what we can do," added Adam Lacko.Jan Kalivoda, Head of Communications for Buggyra ZM Racing, stressed the importance of this race for the team and the the fans at home. "This is the only opportuntiy for Buggyra to present itself on home soil this year, and that’s a huge motivation for us. We are happy that we were able to secure a start at the Masaryk Racing Days because we want to show our fans what we are about. We want to show our full strength in Brno," said Kalivoda.The Masaryk Racing Days promise a thrilling spectacle. Fans can look forward to a great atmosphere, adrenaline-fuelled battles, and exciting moments at one of the top motorsport events of the season.Buggyra ZM Racing and Adam Lacko especially are looking forward to the support of all fans at the Masaryk Circuit. Get ready for a weekend full of speed, emotions, and great racing!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.