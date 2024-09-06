The GMSDC Announces the 2024 Spirit of Alliance Award Winners

Randstad, Truist and Representative Roger Bruce take top honors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) hosted the 42nd Spirit of Alliance Awards on August 28th at the World Headquarters of The Coca-Cola Company in midtown Atlanta. Georgia’s top advocate for supplier diversity and small business development recognized leaders from the state’s business community who are making a difference in Georgia’s economy by opening the doors of opportunity to minority suppliers. The event celebrates the corporations, Minority Business Enterprise firms (MBEs) and supplier diversity professionals that are setting the standard for minority small business development in Georgia.The top individual honor at the Spirit of Alliance Awards is the Blue Legend Award, which recognizes a trailblazer for a lifetime of commitment to equity and supplier diversity. The GMSDC honored a legendary Georgia State Representative, the Honorable Roger Bruce, with the Blue Legend Award for 2024. Rep. Bruce is a lifelong advocate for equal opportunity, civil rights, and access to business opportunity for members of disadvantaged communities. He has served his Southwest Atlanta District for more than 20 years, in addition to his advocacy on behalf of the elderly, the unhoused, the underemployed and other elements of his constituency for nearly 50 years. Rep. Bruce, who is retiring at the end of his current term next January, joins a distinguished group of past Blue Legend winners, including Atlanta Mayors Maynard Jackson, Andrew Young and Kasim Reed, as well as Herman J. Russell, Sara Gonzalez, Senator Sam Nunn, Bill Pickard, and Congressman John Lewis.The recipients of the 2024 Spirit of Alliance Awards include:• Corporation of the Year – Randstad• Local Corporation of the Year – Truist Financial• Executive of the Year – Kevin D. Gordon, Grady Health System• George Lottier Rising Star Award – City of Atlanta• Advocate of the Year – Crystal King, Grady Health System• Supply Chain Advocate of the Year – Kevin Floyd, City of Atlanta• MBE Advocate of the Year – Sidd Ahmed, VDart• Crystal Award – Truist Financial• Eagle Award – Sanjeev Tirath, Pyramid Consulting• Buyer of the Year, Construction and Facilities Management – Oludolapo Ojutiku, Grady Health System• Buyer of the Year, Information Technology – Luis De La Cruz, Norfolk Southern• Buyer of the Year, Professional Services – Daron Grant, Grady Health System• Buyer of the Year, Staffing – Lisa Holloman, Norfolk Southern• Buyer of the Year, Transportation and Logistics - Ivan Mann, Grady Health System• Supplier of the Year, Class I – Hawque Protection Group• Supplier of the Year, Class II – Next Generation Recruitment and Staffing Agency• Supplier of the Year, Class III – Primus Software• Supplier of the Year, Class IV – World Wide Technology“This time of year is always special at the GMSDC, when we get to honor the many corporate partners and small business owners doing great things in supplier diversity,” said Stacey Key, Chief Executive Officer and President for GMSDC. “For more than 40 years, the Spirit of Alliance Awards event has celebrated the best and brightest in Georgia, home to one of the most inclusive business communities anywhere. It is wonderful to see the impact this organization has had, building legacies, creating wealth and strengthening communities across the state for nearly 50 years.”For more information and a detailed list of honorees, visit www.gmsdc.org ###

