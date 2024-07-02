GMSDC Announces Michael D. Payne as Director of Corporate Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) is pleased to announce Michael D. Payne as the new Director of Corporate Services. In his new role, beginning July 8, Michael will focus on enhancing corporate relationships, driving strategic initiatives and supporting the Council's mission to promote supplier diversity and economic growth.
“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the GMSDC team,” said Stacey Key, Chief Executive Officer and President of the GMSDC. “His extensive experience will be instrumental in enhancing our corporate services and expanding our impact. We look forward to his leadership in advancing our commitment to supplier diversity and minority business development.”
Michael brings with him more than two decades of experience in business development, strategic planning and client relationship management. His professional journey is marked by significant achievements across diverse industries, including software, finance, construction, and hospitality. He has a proven track record of driving revenue growth, securing high-profile contracts, and developing innovative strategies to meet market demands. His roles have included Business Development Manager, Account Manager and Field Training Manager, among others, where he consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insight.
The GMSDC is the state of Georgia’s leading advocate for inclusive procurement and economic equity, having facilitated supply chain partnerships in Georgia since 1975. The GMSDC serves more than 400 Georgia corporations and more than 1,200 Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) firms who transact more than $10 billion in revenues annually. For more information on GMSDC, please visit www.gmsdc.org.
About the GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC) is a not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between corporate entities, ethnic minority-owned businesses and government entities in the state of Georgia. With over 400 national and local corporate members and more than 1,200 certified minority business enterprises, the GMSDC recently celebrated 49 years as a leader in supplier diversity and minority business development. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit www.gmsdc.org.
