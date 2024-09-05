Wakate: Sustainability Strategy and Commitment to Community Well-being

Wakate reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and community well-being

ARANZAZU, CALDAS, COLOMBIA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wakate reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and community well-being by promoting social development and embracing its philosophy of being good neighbors.

Wakate, dedicated to sustainability, continues to strengthen its philosophy of being a good neighbor through initiatives that promote the well-being of local communities.

In collaboration with its GreenLand Foundation, the company celebrated Family Day with the Health Festival, an event that reflects its strategy of connecting with communities through actions that make a tangible difference.

On May 25th, more than 600 people, including employees and their families, gathered at Wakate’s farm to participate in a day that combined health, care, and family recreation.

The Health Festival offered services such as general medicine, pediatrics, oral hygiene, optometry, psychology, and vaccinations against influenza and tetanus.

During the event, each participant received comprehensive medical care and enjoyed a day of camaraderie and joy, which ended with a talent show featuring some employees, closing the day in a spirit of community celebration.

To extend these services to all its areas of operation, Wakate will replicate this event on September 7th for the employees of its nursery and their families.

More than 120 people are expected to participate in a day dedicated to medical care and recreational activities, bringing these services directly to the community.

Commitment to Sustainability and Community Well-being

As part of its sustainability strategy, Wakate focuses not only on responsible agricultural practices and environmental conservation but also on promoting well-being and social development in the communities where it operates.

Through various initiatives, such as the recent Family Day and Health Festival, the company seeks to strengthen ties with its neighbors, contributing to the improved quality of life for its employees and their families.

“At Wakate, we believe that sustainability is measured not only by our environmental impact but also by how we contribute to the well-being and development of our communities, through different initiatives, we aim to strengthen our bond with these communities, offering opportunities to improve the quality of life for our employees and their families.” said Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, spokesperson for Wakate.

With activities like these, Wakate reaffirms its commitment to being a positive agent of change by integrating sustainability with concrete actions that directly impact the well-being of the communities where it operates.

About Wakate

Wakate is dedicated to the sustainable production of Hass avocados in the department of Caldas, Colombia. With a strong focus on good agricultural practices, social investment, and environmental balance, Wakate integrates these values into all its operations.

As part of the GreenLand Group, the company strives to generate a positive impact in the communities where it is present, promoting social development, creating formal employment, and conserving the environment.

