East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces Georgia Entertainment Partnership at TIFF

East Point, A Camera-Ready Community

EPCVB will partner with Georgia Entertainment during the opening weekend of the 49th annual TIFF. Partnership will highlight East Point as a Camera-Ready city.

This partnership with Georgia Entertainment will position East Point as a go-to destination for filmmakers who can benefit from the appeal and convenience of developing future projects in East Point.” — Chantel Ross Francois, president of EPCVB

EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau Announces Partnership with Georgia Entertainment at the Toronto International Film FestivalCamera-Ready City Takes International StageEast Point Convention and Visitors Bureau (EPCVB), the tourism organization dedicated to promoting travel and enhancing the overall visitor experience, economic growth and prosperity within the vibrant city of East Point, Georgia, will partner with Georgia Entertainment, the state’s leading voice for news, analysis and information about the film, broadcast, gaming and music industries, during the opening weekend of the 49th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This partnership will highlight East Point as a Camera-Ready city at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.As a featured partner in Georgia Entertainment’s signature program From Script to Screen, EPCVB will co-host Georgia Entertainment’s VIP Soiree and Social on Friday, September 6th at the W Hotel Toronto and participate at the exclusive Southern Hospitality Producers’ Brunch at the swanky St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, September 7th.“TIFF is the perfect place for East Point to continue to gain international visibility as a Camera-Ready community,” said Chantel Ross Francois, president of EPCVB. “This partnership with Georgia Entertainment will further position the city as a go-to destination for filmmakers and provide opportunities to connect with executives, creatives and decision makers alike who can benefit from the appeal and convenience of developing future projects in East Point.”Ross Francois is slated to be a featured presenter at Georgia Entertainment’s event series and will be included in the From Script to Screen panel discussion and networking hour, showcasing East Point’s extraordinary profile and boundless resources.Less than five minutes away from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and eight miles from downtown Atlanta, East Point, Georgia is known as “Where the World Meets,” and is the perfect location for film and television production. With Tyler Perry Studios situated next door, East Point has already served as a backdrop for several award-winning movies and television series including Stranger Things, Ozark, The Walking Dead, The Wonder Years, Hidden Figures and more.About East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau:East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau is a distinguished organization committed to excellence and promoting the City of East Point, Georgia, as a unique premier travel destination of “Where The World Meets.” EPCVB strives to strengthen tourism, support local businesses, and create noteworthy experiences for travelers through strategic branding, destination management, and community partnerships. The City of East Point is vibrant with culinary pleasures, rich with history and spirited culture that captivates visitors from around the world.###

