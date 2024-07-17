Ghanaian CEO Valerie Obaze Visits East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau to Discuss Bilateral Economic Opportunities
The Beauty Founder of R & R Skincare explores economic empowerment opportunities between East Point and Ghana
It is imperative that leaders such as me in the tourism industry comprehend impending trends with tourism globally and contribute to its sustainable development”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visit to East Point last week by Beauty Entrepreneur Valerie Obaze, CEO of R & R Skincare was marked by a meeting with executives of the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau before convening with business leaders in East Point to discuss bilateral cultural and economic partnership opportunities with Ghanaian entrepreneurs. The visit underscores East Point’s global initiative of “Where the World Meets” and will strengthen partnerships with the hospitality, business, and innovation sectors with the diaspora to drive economic growth.
— Chantel Ross Francois, President of EPCVB
During her visit, Obaze made a pivotal stop at the renowned restaurant, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q. There, she met with Shelley “Butch” Anthony, III, President and CEO of This Is It!, to discuss potential business ventures and collaborative efforts. Both leaders are at the forefront of their businesses while maintaining strong family foundations and deep-rooted cultural values.
"This mission trip is not just about business; it's about creating a legacy of economic empowerment that goes beyond borders. By fostering collaborations between East Point and Ghana, we are paving the way for entrepreneurial growth and prosperity for our communities" says Obaze.
Tourism is a powerful economic driver of sustainable economic prosperity for the East Point community as it brings new tax dollars to the area while supporting people and places. “It is imperative that leaders such as me in the tourism industry comprehend impending trends with tourism globally and contribute to its sustainable development” says Chantel Ross Francois, President of the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau.
She adds “East Point is less than 5 minutes to the world’s busiest airport and 8 miles to the major artery of downtown Atlanta. This prime destination provides world class hospitality to CEOs such as Valerie Obaze to host group meetings, conduct business and leisure travel.”
The City of East Point sees an increase in revenue through hotel-motel occupancy tax when people such as Obaze enjoy accommodations at one of the 20 branded hotels in the city. As visitors travel to East Point and use transportation options like MARTA, dine in local restaurants, shop, and explore key attractions, it drives significant impact and growth, benefiting local businesses and the community. East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau is committed to putting East Point’s best foot forward globally through initiatives such as B2B engagement.
Michael Djaba, CCO of Ifactorylive Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "I look forward to more cross-continental meetings between CEO’s in East Point and Ghana. With the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau spearheading efforts, we are set to generate mutually beneficial business opportunities that will have a lasting impact."
ABOUT EAST POINT CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU
East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau is a distinguished organization committed to excellence and promoting the City of East Point, Georgia, as a unique premier travel destination of “Where the World Meets.” EPCVB strives to strengthen tourism, support local businesses, and create noteworthy experiences for travelers through strategic branding, destination management, and community partnerships. The City of East Point is vibrant with culinary pleasures, rich with history and spirited culture that captivates visitors from around the world. www.visiteastpoint.org
