Melissa Helton selected as IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa Helton was recently selected to be featured in the 2nd Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Melissa Helton has proven herself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter was dedicated to each honoree and the book became an international best seller in Australia, the UK, Canada and the United States. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith an impressive track record spanning over 25 years, Melissa has established herself as a true authority and influential figure in the gaming industry. Melissa, a highly accomplished and driven leader, has consistently achieved remarkable success in various roles throughout her career. Melissa has consistently excelled in every position she has held, including her current role as the General Manager and President of FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing. Her background showcases a wealth of experience in different roles within the finance industry. In the past, Melissa held high-level positions in finance at Del Lago Resort & Casino, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, and Indiana Grand. In addition, she has worked as the Controller for Arizona Biltmore, Apache Gold Casino, Tropicana, Belle of Baton Rouge, and Caesars.Since 2020, Ms. Helton has held the position of President and General Manager at FanDuel's Sportsbook and Horse Racing and is responsible for a diverse range of tasks. Some of the responsibilities in this role include managing finances, overseeing business operations, maintaining effective communication with jockeys, and ensuring the well-being of horses after races. Furthermore, she actively participates in strategic planning and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the gaming and hotel industry.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Helton has received numerous awards and accolades for her excellence in the field. This past year, she was selected as IAOTP’s Woman of the Year. Last year she received two prestigious awards: Top General Manager of the Year 2023 and Empowered Woman of the Year. Additionally, she was featured on the Nasdaq billboard in NYC for her inclusion in the publication of "Top 50 Fearless Leaders." She will be recognized for her most recent honors of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Woman of the Year 2025 and the Lifetime Achievement Award, at IAOTP's Annual Award Gala in December 2024, which will take place at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. Melissa has also been recognized as a member of Who's Who of Professional Women.In addition to her successful profession, Ms. Helton is an active community member, serving on the local chamber of commerce boards and the Department of Agriculture.Looking back, Ms. Helton attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. As a woman in this male-dominated industry, she wants to continue bringing a more open and honest work atmosphere at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing. The firm has praised her efforts to improve communication and shift the organization's culture. Ms. Helton has set her sights on leading the firm into unexplored territory, which includes completing the construction of the resort's new casino. She aims to establish herself as a key figure in propelling the business forward and securing its future success.For more information about Melissa Helton, please watch her video:visitAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

